Walz introduced as 'command sergeant major' at DNC meeting — Walz reportedly does not clarify he retired as master sergeant

The chair of a DNC caucus introduced Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz as a "command sergeant major" during a DNC event, the New York Post reported, reigniting discussions about stolen valor.

On Monday morning, members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus gathered for a meeting as part of the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago.

Technically, Walz was promoted to command sergeant major ... . However, that promotion was conditional, and he never fulfilled the training and coursework requirements to keep it.

Walz, the far-left governor of Minnesota, made an appearance at the meeting, and when AAPI Caucus chair Bel Leong-Hong introduced him to the stage, she referred to him as a "command sergeant major."

"I'm going to start with the title that's very important to me: the command sergeant major, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota," Leong-Hong said stiltedly.

She also garbled another line and seemingly began to call Walz a "command master sergeant," a rank which does not exist but could be an accidental portmanteau of "command sergeant major" and "master sergeant," the rank at which Walz officially retired.

According to the Post, Walz never clarified to AAPI Caucus meeting attendees that he retired as a master sergeant, not command sergeant major.

After Kamala Harris tapped Walz to be her running mate earlier this month, Walz faced a barrage of accusations, including from members of his former unit in the Minnesota Army National Guard, that he has engaged in stolen valor on a number of fronts.

For one thing, he allegedly retired early after receiving word that his unit would be deployed to Iraq. Then, during his political career, he has also apparently repeatedly used the title command sergeant major, which could be misleading.

Technically, Walz was promoted to command sergeant major in April 2005, a month before he retired. However, that promotion was conditional, and he never fulfilled the training and coursework requirements to keep it, as Blaze News previously reported.

His discharge documents were later amended to say that he retired with the rank of master sergeant, not command sergeant major. National Guard leaders in Minnesota have previously stated that Walz may continue to use the title of command sergeant major but cannot say he retired with it.

Leong-Hong's awkward introduction has now rekindled discussions about Walz's alleged stolen valor, especially on social media.

The Trump War Room account labeled the video of Leong-Hong's introduction a "stolen valor alert."

"The Democrats are DOUBLING DOWN on his stolen valor, and Walz STILL refuses to correct it," wrote independent journalist Nick Sortor.

"The stolen valor continues," added Libs of TikTok.

During her introduction, Leong-Hong also referred to Walz as a "state championship football coach," even though he was an assistant coach and not the head coach, as well as a "joyful warrior," even though he never served in a combat zone.

Walz has been caught on video falsely claiming he "carried" weapons "in war." Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign, later claimed he "misspoke."

