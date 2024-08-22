Tim Walz dances around controversy during DNC speech, mentions IVF; wife references 'command sergeant major' rank

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) formally accepted the Democratic vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

The evening's theme was "a fight for our freedoms," and Walz gave a speech thanking Vice President Kamala Harris (D) for inviting him to be a part of the campaign and President Joe Biden (D) for his leadership.

"It's the honor of my life to accept your nomination for the vice president of the United States," Walz said.

Walz went on to talk about growing up in a small town, serving in the military, teaching, and running for Congress.

"Then I came back to serve as governor, and we got right to work making a difference in our neighbors' lives," Walz stated. "We cut taxes for the middle class. We passed paid family and medical leave. We invested in fighting crime and affordable housing. We cut the costs of prescription drugs and helped people escape the kind of medical debt that nearly sank my family. And we made sure that every kid in our state gets breakfast and lunch every day."

"So while other states were banning books from their schools, we were banishing hunger from ours," he continued. "We also protected reproductive freedom because in Minnesota we respect our neighbors and the personal choices they make."

"And even if we wouldn't make those same choices for ourselves, we've got a golden rule: Mind your own damn business," Walz declared before reaffirming his support for in vitro fertilization.

"This is a big part of what this election is about: freedom," Walz remarked.

Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) kicked off the convention's third day by declaring it was about "freedom" and proceeded to introduce the nonprofit organization Reproductive Freedom for All, calling the group "some of the greatest heroes … warriors … champions for fighting for reproductive freedom." The current president and former presidents of Planned Parenthood also spoke on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, outside the convention, Planned Parenthood set up a "mobile health clinic" offering free medication abortions, vasectomies, and emergency contraceptives.

Leading up to Walz's speech, the DNC shared video montages featuring his former students, those who served with him in the military, and his wife praising the vice presidential nominee.

Walz has recently come under fire for several misleading comments he made, including repeated claims that he and his wife underwent in vitro fertilization treatments to have their two children, Blaze News previously reported. Walz's wife, Gwen, corrected the record of her husband, stating that they had used intrauterine insemination.

A Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson defended the Democratic vice presidential nominee, stating, "Governor Walz talks how normal people talk. He was using commonly understood shorthand for fertility treatments."

Walz referenced "IVF and fertility treatments" during his DNC speech but stopped short of claiming he and his wife had used IVF, stating only that the issue was "personal" for his family.

Walz has also been accused of stolen valor for referring to weapons he "carried in war," despite never deploying to a combat zone.

In Walz's introduction video on Wednesday night, Gwen Walz mentioned that her husband rose "to command sergeant major" but failed to note that he retired at a lower rank because he failed to fulfill the requirements associated with command sergeant major.

Former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also spoke on the convention's third day.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!