Tim Walz supporters urged to 'rush' donations to his legal fund amid DOJ probe

President Donald Trump's Department of Justice opened an investigation into Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and now the Democrat's supporters are being urged to "rush" donations to his legal defense fund.

'If you're with me, please rush a donation to our legal defense fund and help ensure we can keep fighting for accountability, transparency, and justice.'

Reports surfaced last week that President Donald Trump's Department of Justice is investigating Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and others for potentially violating a conspiracy statute related to statements they made about the deployment of federal immigration agents to the Minneapolis region.

Walz issued a statement following the reports, accusing the Trump administration of "weaponizing the justice system," adding that "threatening political opponents is a dangerous, authoritarian tactic."

Frey similarly accused the Trump administration of weaponizing the federal government "to intimidate local leaders for doing their jobs."

The DOJ issued subpoenas on Tuesday to several Democratic officials, including Walz and Frey.

The subpoenas, which both Walz and Frey confirmed they received, were connected to the DOJ's investigation into whether the officials conspired to impede federal officers from carrying out their duties, according to CBS News.

On Friday, Alpha News reporter Liz Collin shared screenshots of an alleged Walz campaign notification, encouraging supporters to donate to the governor's legal fund.

"Last week, the federal government opened an investigation into me. ... My job is to defend Minnesotans and the rule of law, and I'm sure as hell not backing down. But the road ahead is long, difficult, and expensive," it reads.

"If you're with me, please rush a donation to our legal defense fund and help ensure we can keep fighting for accountability, transparency, and justice," the message reads, featuring a link that redirects to an Act Blue webpage where supporters can donate.

"BREAKING: The DOJ is investigating Tim Walz on baseless charges. Donate now to aid his fight," the webpage states.

Blaze News has reached out to Walz's office for comment.

