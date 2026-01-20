Justice Dept. slaps Gov. Tim Walz, AG Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Frey with subpoenas: Report

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, state Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have all received subpoenas from the Department of Justice, reports claim.

Fox News reported on the subpoenas Tuesday and said they related to an investigation into obstruction of Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

'This Justice Department investigation ... does not seek justice. It is a partisan distraction.'

Walz's office and Frey's office confirmed to KMSP-TV that they received the subpoenas. Walz also posted a statement on social media to President Donald Trump.

"Mr. President, Minnesota invites you to see our values in action. Come see how communities from all walks of life are working together, and how the spirit of this state refuses to be defined by division or fear," he wrote in part.

"But let me be absolutely clear: The State of Minnesota will not be drawn into political theater," Walz added. "This Justice Department investigation, sparked by calls for accountability in the face of violence, chaos, and the killing of Renee Good, does not seek justice. It is a partisan distraction."

The subpoenas asked for records and communications from the politicians related to the surge of federal officers in Minnesota. The Associated Press reported that other subpoenas were also sent to St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, who previously admitted she is an "illegal" immigrant, and officials in Ramsey County as well as Hennepin County.

"When the federal government weaponizes its power to try to intimidate local leaders for doing their jobs, every American should be concerned," read a statement from Frey to KMSP.

"We shouldn't have to live in a country where people fear that federal law enforcement will be used to play politics or crack down on local voices they disagree with," he added. "In Minneapolis, we won't be afraid. We know the difference between right and wrong, and, as Mayor, I'll continue doing the job I was elected to do: keeping our community safe and standing up for our values."

RELATED: Tim Walz tries to dunk on Trump and gets pantsed on social media

Walz went on to call for an investigation into the death of anti-ICE activist Renee Good instead.

"A mother is dead, and the people responsible have yet to be held accountable," he wrote.

"That's where the energy of the federal government should be directed: toward restoring trust, accountability, and real law and order, not political retaliation," Walz added. "Minnesota will not be intimidated into silence and neither will I."