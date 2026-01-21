'You want to live with these people?' Trump exposes killers and child rapists Walz, Frey are shielding with anti-ICE agenda

Democrats and their friends in the liberal media have worked overtime to demonize U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who have in recent months faced a massive spike in death threats and attacks.

President Donald Trump confronted the legacy media on Tuesday with insights into the real villains — those degenerate criminal noncitizens whose removal from Minnesota streets leftists have fought and in at least one case died obstructing.

'They have to be abused by guys like Don Lemon, who's a loser, lightweight.'

At the outset of a press conference, during which he highlighted some of what he accomplished in his first year back in office, Trump noted that it was appropriate to shine a spotlight on some of the individuals whom ICE has arrested "because Minnesota is so much in the fray." He produced a stack of illegal alien mugshots, then began showing them one by one.

"They're apprehending murderers and drug dealers and a lot of bad people," said Trump. "And these are just some of the more recent ones that we have, and I could show you some of the people — vicious, many of them murderers. These are all out of Minnesota."

Aldrin Guerrero-Munoz was one of the illegal aliens whose mugshots Trump showed reporters. Guerrero-Munoz is an illegal alien from Mexico with a final order of removal from 2015.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Guerrero-Munoz is "a criminal illegal alien who has been incarcerated on the taxpayer’s dime since 2004 following a 32-year prison sentence for the intentional murder of his three-month-old son." During his time in Stillwater Prison, Guerrero-Munoz assaulted a fellow inmate, resulting in another conviction.

RELATED: More UNHINGED anti-ICE extremist footage: 'I am a liberal, leftist, pagan, lesbian, transgender woman, and witch!'

Photo by Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images

"Do you want to live with these people?" Trump asked as he parsed through pages of mugshots depicting killers and sex offenders.

Trump also held up the mugshots for:

Abdirashid Adosh Elmi, a Somali national convicted of homicide;

Chong Vue, a criminal illegal alien from Laos with a final order of removal dated March 11, 2004, who was convicted of strong-arm rape of a 12-year-old girl, kidnapping a child with intent to commit sexual assault, and vehicle theft;

Hernan Cortes-Valencia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with a final order of removal dated Dec. 1, 2016, who was convicted of sexual assault against a child, sexual assault-carnal abuse, and four DUIs;

Sriudorn Phaivan, a criminal illegal alien from Laos with a final order of removal from March 8, 2018, who was convicted of strong-arm sodomy of a boy, strong-arm sodomy of a girl, another aggravated sex offense, nine counts of larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, four counts of fraud, vehicle theft, two counts of drug possession, obstructing justice, possession of stolen property, receiving stolen property, burglary, and check forgery; and

others.

Abdirashid Adosh Elmi, Chong Vue, Hernan Cortes-Valencia, and Sriudorn Phaivan. Mugshots courtesy of ICE.

"These are just in Minnesota," said Trump. "In California, it's worse. In other states, it's worse."

ICE previously noted in reference to several of the criminals identified by Trump that these "are some of the monsters Walz, Frey, and rioters are defending in MN."

"ICE arrests criminal illegal aliens. Communities get safer," said ICE. "Governor Walz and Mayor Frey’s radical sanctuary agenda is doing the opposite — putting Minnesotans at risk."

Trump emphasized on Tuesday that ICE simply wants to get the criminal noncitizens typified by those in the mugshots out of the country.

"That's all they want to do. They're patriots, and they have to be abused by guys like Don Lemon, who's a loser, lightweight," said the president, alluding to the storming of St. Paul's Cities Church on Sunday by Lemon and other anti-ICE radicals.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Monday that ICE has "arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens who were killing Americans, hurting children, and reigning terror in Minneapolis because Tim Walz and Jacob Frey refuse to protect their own people and instead protect criminals."

Noem indicated further that "vicious murderers, rapists, child pedophiles, and incredibly dangerous individuals" were among the 3,000 criminal illegal aliens captured over the past six weeks during Operation Metro Surge.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!