Time magazine tries defending Harris by fact-checking Trump — then forced into all-time correction

During Tuesday's debate, President Donald Trump said that Kamala Harris "wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison," adding, "This is a radical left liberal that would do this."

The liberal media dutifully rushed to defend the vice president, claiming that Trump's assertion was false — which it is not. In doing so, misleading publications like the New Yorker not only drew greater attention to Harris' desire to mutilate illegal aliens' genitals using taxpayer money, but to their own propagandic nature.

Time magazine, another publication whose writers evidently underestimated Harris' radicalism, was among the offenders. Confronted with the truth of Trump's claim, it had to issue an embarrassing correction Wednesday.

'The truth was too crazy for the fact checkers.'

On Monday, CNN's investigative outfit KFile unearthed an American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire completed in 2019 by then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), which revealed several of Harris' extreme positions and goals.

Harris indicated that she supported the decriminalization of all drug possession for personal use; statehood for Washington, D.C.; the repeal of the Hyde Amendment; ending illegal alien detention facilities; and cutting Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding.

Harris also vowed to ensure that "federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained."

Time magazine, which has previously concern-mongered about "disinformation" and "fake news," originally reported:

The former President repeated a baseless Internet rumor that migrant invaders were killing and eating pet dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio, and falsely claimed that Harris 'wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison.'

The publication has since updated the article to read:

Trump glowered and grimaced, spewing old grievances and strange new attacks. The former President repeated a baseless Internet rumor that migrant invaders were killing and eating pet dogs and cats in Springfield, Ohio, and claimed that Harris 'wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison.'

The latest version contains a corrective note at the very bottom admitting that Time's original story "mischaracterized as false Donald Trump's statement accusing Kamala Harris of supporting 'transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison.'"

"As a presidential candidate in 2019, Harris filled out a questionnaire saying she supported taxpayer-funded gender transition treatment for detained immigrants," added Time's correction.

Donald Trump Jr. noted on X, "Unreal."

Former presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said, "Turns out the truth was too crazy for the fact checkers."

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk tweeted, "Kamala, TIME, and ABC collectively got owned on one simple, easily confirmed fact-check. This is fantastic."

