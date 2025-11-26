Woman admits to beating to death boyfriend's 3-year-old son after horrific abuse, court records show

Dominica Mosby appeared before a judge on Thursday morning at the Shelby County Criminal Court to face a first-degree charge of murder in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

The 29-year-old woman allegedly admitted to horrible abuse of Kevin Horton, the son of her boyfriend, according to court documents. The boy was found beaten to death by police at a residence in Memphis, Tennessee, on Nov. 5.

'I get to the house; she's standing outside. ... I go in there to see my son. He's ice cold.'

Judge Taylor Bachelor ordered Mosby to undergo a mental health evaluation in the hearing that lasted only minutes.

Police said they were called to the residence on Beacon Hills Road by the boy's father, who found him unresponsive. The boy was declared dead at the scene.

Mosby initially told police that she had the boy go to bed after he got sick, according to investigators. She later allegedly admitted that she burned the boy's genitals and ear with a lit cigarette after he urinated on the floor.

Mosby said that when the boy disobeyed her, she hit him on the head and chest and stomped on him.

An autopsy report said the boy had a lacerated liver, internal bleeding from his stomach, bruising on his torso, as well as burns to his ear and genitals. A medical examiner determined the cause of death to be homicide.

"I get to the house; she’s standing outside," recalled the boy's father, Keith Horton. "I have the fire department all in the house. I go in there to see my son. He's ice cold; he's purple. He had been dead."

Mosby was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated child neglect.

"I feel bad because we loved him. I loved him like he was mine. Like I had him. Like I love my oldest son," the boy's grandmother said to WHBQ-TV.

RELATED: Man sentenced to 50 years for 'staggering' torture of daughter, including force-feeding laxatives

She is being held without bond.

A GoFundMe page was set up by the boy's aunt, who claimed that his biological mother was incarcerated and that some of the funds were needed to bond her out so she could attend the funeral.

Mosby is scheduled to appear in court next on Dec. 11.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!