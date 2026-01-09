Ted Cruz pelted with insane AI memes as X bans unpaid users from editing pics with Grok

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) can thank his own legislation for putting a stop to deepfakes on Grok and X.

Cruz introduced the Take It Down Act in early 2025, aimed at stopping online publication of "intimate visual depictions of individuals," both authentic and computer-generated.

According to the BBC, an usual trend of asking xAI tool Grok to artificially remove people's clothing from their photos has permeated across the website and has even extended to victimizing children, according to the Guardian.

In response, X owner Elon Musk announced consequences for anyone inappropriately uploading content.

"Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content," Musk wrote.

X's safety team followed suit, saying it would take action against "illegal content," including permanently suspending accounts and working with law enforcement.

When Cruz made note of the unlawful images and praised X for addressing the issue, he was hit with a string of bizarre attempts to use Grok against him.

"These unlawful images ... should be taken down and guardrails should be put in place," Cruz wrote.

What followed were remarks like users asking Grok to put "Ted Cruz on his knees" in front of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; in this case, Grok obliged.

Other obvious violations of the Take It Down Act included generated photos of Cruz naked, photos of body parts in his mouth, and multiple AI photos of him wearing a dress, sometimes while wearing a yarmulke.

One user even posted an AI video of Cruz saying he was upset with Tucker Carlson for not wanting to date him.

Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

On January 6, however, Cruz himself posted an AI-generated video regarding "Trump's Venezuela Magic," which showed President Trump making former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro magically appear onstage.

Despite others taking issue with his own usage of AI generation, Cruz's post is unlikely to be against his own drafted bill because it does not contain "intimate visual depictions."

Additionally Variety reported that X has now limited AI image editing to paid users only.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has rung alarm bells over the controversy, advocating for "all options to be on the table" in terms of legal punishment and a possible ban of the platform.

