Nebraska state Democrat cites message of Christmas while telling critic to 'f*** off' over trans issue

A member of the Nebraska state Senate cited the reason for the Christmas season while tossing an expletive at a critic over the transgender issue.

Democratic state Senator Megan Hunt is an outspoken supporter of the transgender agenda, but she paused on Christmas Day to malign a random person on social media. Hunt's 14-year-old child was born a biological female but identifies as a male.

'Reflect on that this holiday season as you celebrate the birth of your Lord and all he stood for.'

Someone responded to Hunt that her child appeared to be identifying as a girl again when Hunt fired off a derisive jab.

"I'm glad your daughter is a girl again," the account identifying as a conservative wrote to Hunt.

"I’m going to say something that I would actually like you to receive. The difference between us is that I love my child no matter what," Hunt responded.

"Reflect on that this holiday season as you celebrate the birth of your Lord and all he stood for. I stand behind Him as I tell you, f*** off," she added.

Hunt had previously posted an image of herself in support of a pro-transgender message.

"Respect my trans homies or I'm gonna identify as a f***ing problem," the sign read.

Hunt has claimed that she has faced harassment and violence over her public acceptance of her child as a transgender boy and for supporting transgender policies as a state senator.

“What really broke me this year," she said in June 2023, "I work with people who know me. I work with people I’ve traveled with who have babysat my kid over the years, who’ve helped my family in so many ways. But at the end of the day, knowing me personally they still took this this weird, far-right, extreme vote to harm my family."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!