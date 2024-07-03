'Trans non-binary' athlete to represent US in women's track event at Paris Olympics

The Summer Olympics are almost upon us, and the U.S. plans to send hundreds of its premier athletes to Paris, France, to compete for gold for the red, white, and blue. Among those athletes will be a female track star who identifies as "trans non-binary," prefers "they/them" pronouns, and even once slammed America for allegedly "hurting trans people."

On Sunday, Nikki Hiltz, a 29-year-old female mid-distance runner, finished first in the 1,500 meter event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, thus punching her ticket for Paris for her first Olympic Games. Throughout the race, Hiltz and Elle St. Pierre, a veteran of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, were neck and neck, but in the final stretch, Hiltz turned on the jets and crossed the finish line with a personal best time of 3:55.33, beating St. Pierre's previous Olympic Trials record by two and a half seconds.

'Sometimes I wake up feeling like a powerful queen and other days I wake up feeling as if I’m just a guy being a dude, and other times I identify outside of the gender binary entirely.'

Hiltz views her win not only as a personal victory but a victory for the LGBTQ "community" as well. "This is bigger than just me. It’s the last day of Pride Month," she said. "I wanted to run this one for my community."

During the race, Hiltz said she "could just feel the love and support" from the "LGBTQ folks." "You guys brought me home that last hundred [meters]," she insisted.

Fellow runners St. Pierre and Emily Mackay will also compete for Team USA in Paris. Opening ceremonies for the 2024 Games begin on July 26.

Hiltz has been a star athlete since her days competing for the Razorbacks at the University of Arkansas. Her UA bio claims she was a member of the women's track and field team, uses female pronouns for her throughout, and even refers to her as her parents' "daughter."

Yet, somewhere along the way, Hiltz decided that she did not like the female label. In 2021, she publicly announced that she identified as "transgender." "That means I don’t identify with the gender I was assigned at birth," she clarified, according to Pink News, an outlet that promotes transgenderism and other LGBTQ issues.

She also described herself as gender "fluid." "Sometimes I wake up feeling like a powerful queen and other days I wake up feeling as if I’m just a guy being a dude, and other times I identify outside of the gender binary entirely," she explained helpfully.

Her Instagram account is filled with pictures of LGBTQ-related events and causes. She also features many pictures with her romantic partner, Emma Gee, who, according to Pink News, was the first openly LGBTQ+ athlete to compete for Brigham Young University, which is run by the LDS Church.

In another Instagram post, Hiltz even thanked NBC and its correspondent for "getting [her] pronouns correct" on a broadcast about another women's 1500m race she won last year.

Hiltz may have difficulty determining her gender on a day-to-day basis, but when she travels to France, she will compete in the women's category against competitors she describes as "people" whom she "deeply love[s] and respect[s]."

In 2021, the International Olympic Committee sidestepped the transgender issue by deferring to the organizations that govern each individual sport, and World Athletics, which governs international track and field events, has forbidden men to compete in women's events. Women who identify as transgender may compete in men's events "if they have satisfactory signed declarations of their gender identities," NBC News reported.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!