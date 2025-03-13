DOGE shuts down taxpayer-funded program for 'queer, trans, and BIPOC urban farmers' in San Francisco, ag sec says

The Trump administration announced that it has identified a taxpayer-funded program that was supporting "queer, trans, and BIPOC urban farmers" in San Francisco, California, and canceled it.

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Collins posted a "DOGE update" about the grant in a video on social media. The Department of Government Efficiency is meant to root out waste, fraud, and abuse from federal spending.

'We are ending identity politics and we are re-focusing our agency on its core mission of supporting American farming.'

"Until today, USDA was funding a $397,000 grant in the San Francisco Bay area to educate queer, trans, and BIPOC urban farmers and consumers about food justice and values-aligned markets," said Rollins in the video.

"By stopping this wasteful spending here at USDA, we are ending identity politics and we are re-focusing our agency on its core mission of supporting American farming, ranching, and forestry," she added.

Her video on social media garnered more than 11.8 million views, mostly from those mocking and ridiculing the federal expenditure.

The effort by the DOGE to cut the size of government has been lambasted by Democrats, who have accused the Trump administration of acting unconstitutionally. Several legal challenges to the actions have met with mixed results in the courts.

The BIPOC designation is an acronym for "black, indigenous, and people of color," which is the recommended replacement for the word "minority" among the left.

