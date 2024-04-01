Trio of armed intruders break into home after midnight; 2 run away when homeowner opens fire — 1 doesn't make it out alive

A trio of armed intruders broke into a Hamilton County, Tennessee, home after midnight last week — and while two of them ran away when the homeowner opened fire, one of them died at the scene.

What are the details?

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to reports of a home invasion in the 6300 block of Shirley Pond Road around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday. WTVC-TV reported that the home in question is located in Harrison. Harrison is about a half-hour northeast of Chattanooga.

The sheriff's office said its preliminary investigation revealed that three armed suspects broke into the home, and the homeowner confronted them, after which gunfire was exchanged.

One of the suspects was struck during the exchange and died at the scene, the sheriff's office said, adding that the other two suspects jumped through a window and fled the scene.

Law enforcement personnel searched the immediate area but couldn't find the two suspects; officials said the identities of those involved are being withheld pending further investigation.

The homeowner who fired the fatal shot later told WTVC it was the second night in a row his home was broken into. Out of concern for his safety, the homeowner asked the station not to reveal his name.

Neighbors told WTVC they've always considered their neighborhood safe and are shocked that home invasions happened two nights in a row. The station added that sheriff's office investigators said this kind of crime is rare for the neighborhood.

How are people reacting?

One X commenter wrote, "We the people must remain vigilant; [when there's a] home invasion, shoot first and let ask questions later; remind the perps that this ain't [California]; we're armed and not scared to use 'em; WE ARE THE SOUTH!"

Another X user offered, "Good guy 1; Bad guy 0."

A commenter on YouTube said, "Good; perpetrators shouldn't break into homes; it's called divine intervention; get a job."

A commenter wrote below the WTVC story, "I'm thankful the victim was able to defend family, home, and life."

