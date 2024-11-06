Zelenskyy, Netanyahu, world leaders congratulate Trump on election victory: 'Congratulations on history's greatest comeback'

World leaders congratulated former President Donald Trump on his pivotal victory in the 2024 election.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a statement on the X social media platform.

'Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory.'

"Congratulations to Donald Trump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine," Zelenskyy began.

"I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs," Zelenskyy continued. "This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together."

"We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership," Zelenskyy stated. "We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States. We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations."

"Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies. I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States," Zelenskyy concluded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Trump's win as "history's greatest comeback."

"Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America," Netanyahu said. "This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared, "The biggest comeback in U.S. political history! Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the world!"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a "great conversation" with Trump following his election victory.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend Donald Trump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity," Modi stated.

"Had a great conversation with my friend, President Donald Trump, congratulating him on his spectacular victory," Modi continued. "Looking forward to working closely together once again to further strengthen India-US relations across technology, defense, energy, space, and several other sectors."

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba posted, "Heartfelt congratulations to Donald Trump. I truly look forward to working closely with you to further bolster the Japan-U.S. Alliance & cooperate to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "Congratulations to Donald Trump on being elected President of the United States. The friendship between Canada and the U.S. is the envy of the world. I know President Trump and I will work together to create more opportunity, prosperity, and security for both of our nations."

French President Emmanuel Macron stated, "Congratulations President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we have done for four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer added, "Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy, and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come."

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele told Trump, "Congratulations to the president-elect of the United States of America. May God bless and guide you."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on X, "I congratulate Donald Trump on his election as U.S. President. Germany and the USA have been working together successfully for a long time to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens."

Argentinian President Javier Milei congratulated Trump by saying, "Congratulations on your formidable electoral victory. Now, Make America Great Again. You know that You can count on Argentina to carry out your task. Success and blessings."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese added, "Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory. Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote, "I congratulate my friend Donald Trump, who won the presidential election in the United States after a great struggle and was re-elected as the president of the United States. In this new period that will begin with the elections of the American people, I hope that Turkey-U.S. relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end; I believe that more efforts will be made for a more just world. I hope that the elections will be beneficial for our friendly and allied people in the United States and for all of humanity."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, "On behalf of myself and the Italian Government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump. Italy and the United States are 'sister' nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further. Good work Mr. President."

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed posted on X, "Congratulations to President Donald Trump on your election victory and comeback. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term.”

Polish President Andrzej Duda said, "Congratulations, Mr. President Donald Trump! You made it happen!"

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated, "Congratulations to Donald Trump on winning the presidential election. Our shared goal is to ensure that the relations between our countries remain at the highest level, despite changes in administration, and that we continue to develop them for the benefit of our citizens."

China said it hoped for “peaceful coexistence” with the U.S. with Trump as president.

“We will continue to approach and handle China-U.S. relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing on Wednesday.

“Our policy toward the United States has been consistent,” Ning added. “We respect the choice of the American people."

Notably missing from the world leaders was Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I am not aware of the president’s plans to congratulate Trump on his election,” Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday. "Let’s not forget that we are talking about an unfriendly country that is directly and indirectly involved in a war against our state."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she will wait until the vote tallies are officially finalized before addressing Trump's win.

"There will be good relations with the United States," Sheinbaum said. "I'm convinced of that. There's no reason to worry. For our compatriots, for Mexican entrepreneurs, there's no reason to worry. Mexico always comes out ahead."

