'Very good news!' Imminent death sentence for 8 Iranian women halted, Trump says — because he intervened

President Donald Trump says he has secured an agreement with the Iranian regime to stop the planned execution of eight women who had reportedly protested against the ruling party.

The women were reportedly swept up in the regime's crackdown on protests in January that led to thousands being killed and tens of thousands of arrests. Official estimates of the death count vary widely.

'I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States.'

"Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed," the president wrote in a statement on Truth Social.

He went on to say that four of the women would be released immediately and another four would be sentenced to one month in prison.

"I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

The Trump administration is negotiating with the remaining elements of the Iranian regime after devastating strikes from the U.S. and Israel.

On Tuesday, the president had posted a request to the Iranian regime to do no harm to the women as a show of good faith for their peace negotiations.

The president was responding to a post on social media by pro-Israel activist Eyal Yakoby that included photos of eight women. Among them was Bita Hemmati, a woman accused of committing violent acts in the protest, according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran, an opposition organization.

On Tuesday, Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran in order to allow the regime to come up with a "unified proposal" for peace negotiations. Iran later announced that it had seized two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

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A Norwegian human rights group said that two of the women had already been let out on bail since late March, and the Iranian judiciary denied that the women were facing the death penalty.

Amnesty International said there was evidence to prove the regime had conducted "mass unlawful killings" on an "unprecedented scale" to quell the protests. Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had admitted to "thousands" of deaths.

Iran claimed more than 3,000 people had been killed, but some estimates place the death toll to as many as 20,000, according to Amnesty.

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