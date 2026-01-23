Cuba next? Trump admin eying possible regime change after Maduro arrest: Report

The Trump administration indicated in its National Security Strategy that "after years of neglect, the United States will reassert and enforce the Monroe Doctrine to restore American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere."

Making abundantly clear to all that this was not empty rhetoric, the U.S. kicked off 2026 by militarily deposing Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro was the first leftist dictator removed from power this year, but he may not be the last.

Sources familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal that now with a blueprint for surgical governmental restructures in the region, the Trump administration is searching for well-placed insiders in Cuba who could help oust the island nation's communist regime by the end of the year.

'I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.'

That strategy appears, after all, to have worked in Caracas, Venezuela, where an asset within Maduro's inner circle furnished American intelligence personnel with critical information about the leftist leader's habits, travels, and whereabouts, according to administration officials.

It's unclear if that asset was Maduro's vice president, now acting President Delcy Rodríguez, whom four sources familiar with the discussions told the Guardian signaled a willingness to cooperate with the Trump administration ahead of the military extraction.

One U.S. official told the Journal that in recent meetings with Cuban exiles and civic groups, Trump administration officials have brainstormed possible individuals within the current Cuban regime who have an appetite for change and might want to make a deal.

The sense is that the time is ripe for a shakeup in the Stalinist island nation in light of its economic instability and loss of a key ally in Caracas.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, said earlier this month, "I think Cuba is going to be something we'll end up talking about, because Cuba is a failing nation right now, a very badly failing nation, and we want to help the people."

"If I lived in Havana, and I was in the government, I’d be concerned," added Rubio.

Cuba — which has suffered rolling blackouts in recent months and years — has long relied on Venezuela for subsidized oil, which has made up around 70% of its total oil imports.

In the wake of Maduro's removal, Pavel Vidal, a former Cuban central bank economist who teaches at Javeriana University, told NBC News, "If oil supply were to cease entirely, the Cuban economy would grind to a halt."

Senior U.S. officials told the Journal that the U.S. plans to further undermine the Cuban regime by restricting its access to Venezuelan oil.

"Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela," Trump noted in a Truth Social post on Jan. 11. "THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA — ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE."

The State Department said in a statement that it is in America's national security interests for Cuba "to be competently run by a democratic government and to refuse to host our adversaries’ military and intelligence services."

Rubio made a point of noting last week that the Cuban regime was "illegitimate."

