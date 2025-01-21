Trump announces America's withdrawal from World Health Organization

President Donald Trump announced America's withdrawal from the scandal-plagued World Health Organization late in his first term, citing the organization's poor response to COVID-19, its apparent willingness to help the communist Chinese regime cover up the spread of the virus, and its refusal to adopt urgently needed reforms.

The withdrawal was set to go into effect on July 6, 2021, but former President Joe Biden swooped in to keep America's membership in the globalist outfit up to date.

Biden is gone, and Trump's withdrawal plan is back.

In his Monday executive order to sever all ties with the WHO, Trump reiterated his previous issues with the organization, then noted that the "WHO continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries' assessed payments. China, with a population of 1.4 billion, has 300 percent of the population of the United States, yet contributes nearly 90 percent less to the WHO."

Now with the shoe on the other foot, Trump revoked Biden's Jan. 20, 2021, letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, wherein the elder Democrat indicated he was reversing course and remaining a member, as well as Biden's executive order 13987, the supposed purpose of which was to improve federal coordination when responding to the pandemic.

'Everybody rips off the United States.'

Trump directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russell Vought, the prospective director of the Office of Management and Budget, to pause the future transfer of any cash, support, or resources to the WHO at a time when American taxpayers are on the hook for funding over 15% of the organization's annual budget; recall and reassign American personnel or contractors working in any capacity with the the organization; identify American and international partners who could "assume necessary activities previously undertaken by the WHO"; and jettison the Biden administration's 2024 U.S. Global Health Security Strategy as soon as possible.

Although there is once again a great deal of pearl-clutching about breaking it off with what appears to be in some ways a wealth redistribution scheme, the WHO has repeatedly proven itself to be incompetent and in the pocket of America's adversaries.

For instance, the WHO told the nations of the world not to restrict travelers from China or close their borders, even though China had done so domestically at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic; gave Beijing a a veto over the WHO's COVID-19 origins report; endorsed vaccines that proved to be neither safe nor effective, including the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine whose developer admitted can cause deadly blood clots; and attracted criticism over its sexual abuse scandal, wasteful spending, sloppy scientific research, and corruption.

America's withdrawal is all the more timely because of the continued desire by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and others to foist a global pandemic pact on member nations. Globalists convened at the World Health Assembly last year failed to produce a draft of the pact, which has been identified by American critics as a threat to national sovereignty. However, Ghebreyesus hinted at the likelihood of trying again while clamping down on "anti-vaxxers" in the meantime.

Trump tasked Rubio in his executive order with also ending further negotiations on the pandemic pact as well as amendments to the International Health Regulations.

"World Health ripped us off," Trump reportedly said Monday. "Everybody rips off the United States. It's not going to happen any more.”

America's withdrawal will be complete within a year of the Trump administration's official notification to the U.N. and the WHO.

"The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization," the WHO said in a statement Tuesday. "We hope the United States will reconsider, and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO."

