Louisiana Senate unanimously passes bill rejecting the 'overreaching hands of the WHO, UN, and WEF'

The Louisiana Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that would bar the three leading globalist organizations from exerting power in and over the state.

Senate Bill 133 would specifically ensure that the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and the World Economic Forum "have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana."

The proposed law authored by Republican state Sens. Valarie Hodges and Thomas A. Pressly and state Rep. Kathy Edmonston would further prohibit the state and all governmental entities in Louisiana from implementing or enforcing rules, regulations, fees, tax policies, or "mandate[s] of any kind" tied to the globalist triad.

State Sen. Hodges (District 13) told Blaze News that SB133 "comes after years of attempts to secure our state sovereignty from the overreaching hands of the WHO, U.N., and WEF."

"We have watched a horror story unfold in front of us as time has shown that the 'recommendations' and coercive regulations from outside organizations such as the WHO have harmed hundreds of thousands of Americans who took a vaccine that they were told was safe and effective," said Hodges.

"Now, we are witnessing severe, long-term side effects and countless deaths because the 'experts' were wrong," continued the senator. "These organizations coerced and strong-armed Americans into medical decisions without clinical trials or long-term studies."

Hodges noted that it was especially critical to act now that Republicans control the legislature and the governor's mansion.

If passed by the House of Representatives and ultimately ratified by Gov. Jeff Landry, then the law would go into effect on Aug. 1, 2024.

While uncertain about what the federal government or the courts may do in response to the legislation, Hodges underscored, "We, as legislators, should not base our efforts on what the courts may or may not do — we must focus on doing the right thing."

Pressly took to X to express gratitude to his colleagues "for recognizing the importance of sovereignty in our decision making and passing this bill without opposition."

"State laws should be made by our state's elected officials not international organizations," wrote Pressly.

The Republican bill comes several weeks ahead of the May 27 vote by the World Health Assembly on the WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty: a legally binding pact "under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response."

Republicans have criticized the proposal in recent months.

Blaze News previously reported that Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) claimed during a news conference in early February that the treaty suffers from "a slew of significant issues surrounding the proposed treaty — including lack of transparency, the back-room negotiations, WHO overreach and infringement on U.S. sovereignty, unknown financial obligations for U.S. taxpayers, threats to intellectual property rights and free speech, funding for abortion, and how the treaty will benefit China at the expense of the United States."

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus, also blasted the treaty at the news conference, stating, "Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, the WHO caved to the Chinese Communist Party rather than following the science."

Wenstrup added, "Now, the WHO wants to infringe upon our national sovereignty with their proposed 'pandemic treaty.'"

