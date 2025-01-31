Outrage ensues after government workers are ordered to remove preferred pronouns in emails

Government employees are being required to remove their preferred pronouns from email signatures following an executive order from President Donald Trump.

Among the flurry of executive orders issued by Trump was one proclaiming that there are only two genders and another pledging to end diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in the federal government. Workers were given until 5 p.m. on Friday to delete their preferred pronouns.

'I've never been told what I can and can't put in my email signature.'

"Pronouns and any other information not permitted in the policy must be removed from CDC/ATSDR employee signatures by 5 p.m. ET on Friday," was one of the messages, according to an ABC News report. "Staff are being asked to alter signature blocks by 5 p.m. ET today (Friday, January 31, 2025) to follow the revised policy."

Sources told ABC News that they were also told to remove pronouns from all documents including government grant applications.

ABC News spoke to one government employee who wanted to remain anonymous but expressed his outrage at the order.

"In my decade-plus years at CDC I've never been told what I can and can't put in my email signature," the worker said.

Critics on social media raged against the Trump order.

"It will get worse. ... Welcome to HIS 4th Reich," read one response.

"Republicans claim they want small government out of people's lives but really they just want to control everyone. From now on I'm using pronouns in my X posts. He/him," read another reply.

"This is just pointless culture war nonsense instead of real governance," said another critic.

"Why the f*** does Trump care so much about people putting pronouns in their email signature? This guy is such a joke. It’s no surprise that other countries are laughing at us. What a disgrace to the office," responded an account calling itself Be Better.

