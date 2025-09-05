Trump bashes 'badly failing' Democrats for reigniting Epstein skepticism: 'Does anybody really believe that?'

President Donald Trump doubled down on the Epstein attacks, once again pointing the finger at the Democratic Party.

The outrage surrounding the administration's handling of the Epstein files subsided in recent weeks while Congress was out of session. Now that the Hill is back, lawmakers have reignited interest in the Epstein scandal, which Trump insists is a "Democrat hoax."

'The Dems don't care about the victims.'

"The confused and badly failing Democrat Party did nothing about Jeffrey Epstein while he was alive except befriend him, socialize with him, travel to his Island, and take his money!" Trump said in a Truth Social post Friday.

"They knew everything there was to know about Epstein, but now, years after his death, they, out of nowhere, are seeming to show such love and heartfelt concern for his victims," Trump added. "Does anybody really believe that?"



Trump insisted Democrats don't actually care about Epstein's victims, saying if they did, they would have taken action in years prior. Instead, Trump argued that Democrats have resurrected the scandal because of their low approval ratings.

"The now dying (after the DOJ gave thousands of pages of documents in full compliance with a very comprehensive and exacting Subpoena from Congress!) Epstein case was only brought back to life by the Radical Left Democrats because they are doing so poorly, with the lowest poll numbers in the history of the Party (16%), while the Republicans are doing so well, among the highest approval numbers the Party has ever had!" Trump said. "The Dems don't care about the victims, as proven by the fact that they never did before."

"This is merely another Democrat HOAX, just like Russia, Russia, Russia, and all of the others, in order to deflect and distract from the great success of a Republican President, and the record setting failure of the previous Administration, and the Democrat Party," Trump added.

Although Trump has repeatedly framed the Epstein scandal as a Democratic talking point, there has consistently been bipartisan support for transparency.

The moment Congress came back in session on Monday, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky filed a discharge petition, which would force a vote on the House floor to release the Epstein files. In order to force the vote, Massie would need signatures from at least 218 members of Congress.

As of Thursday, the petition has secured 215 signatures, including four from Republicans: Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, and Massie. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California is the only Democrat who has not yet signed but intends to, meaning signatures from at least two more Republicans are needed to force the vote.

Notably, the White House slammed Massie's petition, calling it a "very hostile act" to deter other Republicans from signing on.

"Helping Thomas Massie and liberal Democrats with their attention-seeking, while the DOJ is fully supporting a more comprehensive file release effort from the Oversight Committee, would be viewed as a very hostile act to the administration," one White House official said in an email to NBC.

