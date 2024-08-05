Trump blames market bloodbath on Harris-Biden administration, dubbing it the 'KAMALA CRASH'

President Donald Trump warned in the lead-up to the 2020 election that the stock market would crash in the event that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were afforded an opportunity to lead the nation. When the crash did not come immediately, the liberal media laughed off his warning as politically charged nonsense.

Again, earlier this year, Trump warned that the market would be headed for trouble under the Harris-Biden administration, and again he was mocked like the Cassandra of Greek legend.

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, was among the many who shrugged off Trump's doomsaying, telling CNN, "Fear sells."

The X account for what is now the Harris campaign shared a post in May mocking Trump's warning. President Joe Biden re-shared the post along with a meme insinuating Trump was a loser.

Months later, it became clear that Trump's fears, though premature, were justified.

A dismal Labor Department job report landed Friday, fueling fears of a coming recession and sparking a market selloff. Amid the U.S. market nosedive Friday, Trump responded on Truth Social, writing, "Kamalanomics."

'Of course there is a massive market downturn. Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe.'

Markets tanked again Monday morning. Blaze News noted that the Dow opened down more than 1,000 points and as of mid-morning hovered about -2.6% overall. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, meanwhile, was down over 560 points or 3.36%.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's Volatility Index (VIX), which reflects the market's expectations for the relative strength of near-term price changes of the S&P 500 Index, has shot up 170% since Friday and is poised for its biggest single day rise on record, according to Reuters.

Trump spared no time swapping out his warnings for blame.

"STOCK MARKETS ARE CRASHING, JOB NUMBERS ARE TERRIBLE, WE ARE HEADING TO WORLD WAR III, AND WE HAVE TWO OF THE MOST INCOMPETENT 'LEADERS' IN HISTORY. THIS IS NOT GOOD!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump later wrote, "Of course there is a massive market downturn. Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole. Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can’t play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!"

Having clearly settled on the alliterative put-down, Trump again took to Truth Social, writing, "VOTERS HAVE A CHOICE — TRUMP PROSPERITY, OR THE KAMALA CRASH & GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024, NOT TO MENTION THE PROBABILITY OF WORLD WAR lll IF THESE VERY STUPID PEOPLE REMAIN IN OFFICE. REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!!!"

Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), took to X to note that this "moment could set off a real economic calamity around the globe. It requires steady leadership — the kind President Trump delivered for four years. Kamala Harris is too afraid to answer media questions and cannot lead us in these troubled times."

Rather than acknowledge the market bloodbath, the Democratic Party elected instead to celebrate Harris' record Monday, lauding her and her former running mate for "one of the greatest economic comebacks of any administration."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!