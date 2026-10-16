Trump calls armed parent who took down deadly Oregon elementary school shooter a 'great hero'

President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters at the White House that the armed individual who took down the deadly Oregon elementary school shooter the previous day "was a great hero," CNN reported.

“Well, I’ll tell you what. There was a great hero, and it could have been — as bad as it was, we had a great hero that went in and did the business," Trump said. "He took care of business."

'He is not seeking recognition, but instead wishes to express his gratitude to the first responders, school personnel, and community for the outpouring of love and support.'

Trump added: “And thank God we had him; otherwise it would have been much worse. It’s a terrible thing, but thank goodness for a man that had a gun and knew how to use it."

Oregon Live said a parent of a student or students at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend pursued the 16-year-old shooter inside the school Thursday afternoon after seeing him blast through locked doors with a long gun — and the parent “engaged” and killed the suspect just before police entered the school.

State and local officials credited the parent's actions with preventing further loss of life, the outlet said.

One source told Fox News that the bystander "definitely prevented more deaths." Federal law enforcement sources added to Fox News that the bystander has a concealed carry permit.

“Looks like the shooter has been neutralized — possibly shot by a father at the school,” emergency dispatchers said in Broadcastify audio, the New York Post reported.

RELATED: Teenager fatally shoots 3 children, teacher at Oregon elementary school before parent shoots gunman dead, police say

CBS News said the family of the man who took down the shooter issued a statement Friday identifying him as Kaylub Giamanco, a Bend resident with two daughters who attend Silver Rail Elementary School.

"He is not seeking recognition, but instead wishes to express his gratitude to the first responders, school personnel, and community for the outpouring of love and support," the family said, according to CBS News.

Police said three children — ages 5, 8, and 11 — were fatally shot at the school along with a teacher, Oregon Live reported, adding that a 7-year-old student and a 54-year-old teacher were critically injured and taken to St. Charles Medical Center for treatment.

The teenage gunman has been identified as John Griffin Jr. III, according to CBS News, citing two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation.

The attacker used a shotgun his mother purchased, CBS News added, citing law enforcement sources.

A motive for the attack has not been provided, the news network reported, adding that the suspect was from Bend, but police have not said if he had a connection to the school.

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