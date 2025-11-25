Trump DHS makes 'temporary' finally mean temporary again, revoking Biden's free pass for 4,000 foreign nationals

The Biden administration expanded so-called lawful pathways, allowing millions of foreign nationals to flood into the United States. One of those pathways included the controversial use of Temporary Protected Status.

TPS was created to provide a deportation shield to foreign nationals in the U.S. based on temporarily unstable conditions in their home countries.

'This decision restores TPS to its original status as temporary.'

Since retaking office in January, President Donald Trump has moved to roll back TPS, which was provided to numerous countries under the prior administration.

Trump's Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday the termination of TPS for Burma, effective January 26.

"At least 60 days before a TPS designation expires, the Secretary, after consultation with appropriate U.S. government agencies, is required to review the conditions in a country designated for TPS to determine whether the conditions supporting the designation continue to be met, and, if so, how long to extend the designation," U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services stated.

"If the Secretary determines that the conditions in the foreign state continue to meet the specific statutory criteria for Temporary Protected Status designation, Temporary Protected Status will be extended for an additional period of 6 months or, in the Secretary's discretion, 12 or 18 months," USCIS continued. "If the Secretary determines that the foreign state no longer meets the conditions for Temporary Protected Status designation, the Secretary must terminate the designation."

Burma was designated for TPS in May 2021, citing the Burmese military's involvement in "a coup" that "depos[ed] the democratically elected government and declar[ed] a temporary one-year state of emergency," which paused elections.

"The military is responding with increasing oppression and violence to demonstrations and protests, resulting in large-scale human rights abuses, including arbitrary detentions and deadly force against unarmed individuals," the Biden administration claimed at the time.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem concluded that the situation in Burma has improved and that its citizens are safe to return home.

"This decision restores TPS to its original status as temporary," Noem declared. "Burma has made notable progress in governance and stability, including the end of its state of emergency, plans for free and fair elections, successful ceasefire agreements, and improved local governance contributing to enhanced public service delivery and national reconciliation."

Noem also concluded that allowing Burmese nationals to remain in the country would be "contrary to the national interest of the United States."

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) called the move "cruel," claiming that revoking TPS would endanger lives.

"Ending TPS for Burma, in the middle of the conflict there, endangers the lives of many Burmese, including human rights and democracy activists. It's cruel and will undermine the fight for democracy in Burma. The admin must reconsider this terrible decision," Meeks said.

There are nearly 4,000 approved TPS beneficiaries from Burma, according to DHS. Over 200 individuals reportedly have pending applications.

TPS is set to expire for several other nations, including Ethiopia in December, South Sudan in January, and Haiti in February.

