Trump demands government come clean about mysterious drones and calls for them to be shot down

President-elect Donald Trump weighed in on the continuing controversy over mysterious drones reported in the skies above New Jersey, California, and the northeast.

The drones were estimated to be SUV-sized by some, and a congressman warned that they could have been launched by Iran in league with China. Others have claimed that they are merely normal airplane lights that have been exaggerated by panicked witnesses.

“Mystery Drone sightings all over the Country. Can this really be happening without our government’s knowledge," wrote Trump on Truth social. "I don’t think so! Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!”

On Thursday, the FBI issued a joint statement with the Department of Homeland Security claiming there was no evidence of a national security or public threat.

"The FBI, DHS and our federal partners, in close coordination with the New Jersey State Police, continue to deploy personnel and technology to investigate this situation and confirm whether the reported drone flights are actually drones or are instead manned aircraft or otherwise inaccurate sightings," the statement said.

Officials went on to say they have not corroborated the sightings with "electronic detection" and said that they appeared to be "manned aircraft, operating lawfully."

Similar drones were reported over Temecula in southern California and Maryland.

"We saw two that directly came over our backyard in south Temecula, and we've seen a bunch over the horizon," said Bryan Dirkes to KTTV-TV. "I don’t think it’s regular off the shelf drones that there are flown around here. Based on what we saw it was a pretty good size, almost the size a small vehicle or car."

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan posted a video of what he said were drones.

