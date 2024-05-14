Trump says Nikki Haley is not being considered for VP

Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, has said that Nikki Haley is not being considered for the role of running mate.

"Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot, but I wish her well!" Trump declared in a Saturday post on Truth Social.

'Not presidential timber.'

Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during a portion of Trump's White House tenure, announced a presidential bid last year but dropped out of the GOP presidential primary contest this year on the heels of her poor Super Tuesday performance. Haley had served as South Carolina governor prior to her stint as U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

During remarks in January, Trump had said that Haley was "not presidential timber," noting that his comment "probably means" she would not be selected to serve as vice president.

A bit earlier in January, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky had issued an anti-endorsement of Haley, declaring himself to be "never Nikki."

"I don't think any informed or knowledgeable libertarian or conservative should support Nikki Haley," Paul said in a video at the time.

Despite dropping out in early March, Haley has continued to earn votes in GOP presidential primary contests.

Last month, the Hudson Institute announced that Nikki Haley was joining the organization as Walter P. Stern chair.

"When our policymakers fail to call out our enemies or acknowledge the importance of our alliances, the world is less safe. That is why Hudson's work is so critical," Haley said, according to a press release. "They believe the American people should have the facts and policymakers should have the solutions to support a secure, free, and prosperous future. I look forward to partnering with them to defend the principles that make America the greatest country in the world."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!