VIDEO: Trump says all of the JFK files will be released Tuesday

President Donald Trump announced Monday that all of the files related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy are going to be released Tuesday.

"We are tomorrow announcing and giving all of the Kennedy files, so people have been waiting for decades for this," said the president, who was speaking to reporters from the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

'I don't believe we're going to redact anything. I said don't redact; you can't redact.'

"And I've instructed my people that are responsible, lots of different people, put together by [Director of National Intelligence] Tulsi Gabbard," he added.

"And that's gonna be released tomorrow," said Trump. "We have a tremendous amount of paper; you got a lot of reading. I don't believe we're going to redact anything. I said don't redact; you can't redact."

He told reporters that he had seen the files and that they were very interesting but did not give any details.

"But we're going to be releasing the JFK files. And that would be tomorrow," he added. "It's approximately 80,000 pages. So it's a lot of stuff, and you'll make your own determination."

In February Trump tasked Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida with the release of the JFK files.

"This will no longer be a task force that makes bold promises only to fade into irrelevance or send strongly worded letters," Luna said at the time.

"This will be a relentless pursuit of truth and transparency, and we will not stop until the American people have the answers they deserve," she added. "We will cut through the bureaucracy, challenge the stonewalling, and ensure that the American people finally get the truth that they have been denied for far too long."

On Tuesday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) denied an accusation from Tucker Carlson that he had blocked the employment of somebody in the intelligence community because the person was in favor of releasing the assassination files. Carlson implied that the CIA or another government department had compromised Cotton in order to keep the records secret.

Here's the video of Trump's comments:

TRUMP ANNOUNCES HIS ADMINISTRATION IS RELEASING THE JFK FILES TOMORROW🚨



"People have been waiting for decades. I don't believe we're going to redact anything. We're going to be releasing the JFK Files. It's approximately 80,000 pages." pic.twitter.com/WsdgKZzMy0

— TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 17, 2025

