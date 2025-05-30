Trump lashes out at 'sleazebag' Leonard Leo and the Federalist Society over judge picks after court setbacks

After numerous setbacks to his agenda in court, President Donald Trump fired off incendiary accusations against a conservative legal activist who helped the president choose judges.

The president wrote on Truth Social Thursday evening that Leonard Leo and the Federalist Society were recommended to him to help with judge selection, but he now blames them for his court travails.

'They were under the thumb of a real "sleazebag" named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America.'

He first criticized the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade, which had blocked many of his tariffs based on their ruling that he had improperly invoked an emergency authority.

"Where do these initial three Judges come from? How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America? Is it purely a hatred of 'TRUMP?' What other reason could it be?" asked the president.

Although two of the judges were appointed by former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, the third was appointed during Trump's first term in 2018.

He then launched into his criticism of Leo and the society.

"I was new to Washington, and it was suggested that I use The Federalist Society as a recommending source on Judges," the president wrote. "I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real 'sleazebag' named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions."

Trump went on to blame the society for some of his judge picks.

"I am so disappointed in The Federalist Society because of the bad advice they gave me on numerous Judicial Nominations," Trump wrote. "This is something that cannot be forgotten! With all of that being said, I am very proud of many of our picks, but very disappointed in others. They always must do what’s right for the Country!"

He also repeated the demand from White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt that the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately put an end to judges opposing the president's wishes.

"Backroom 'hustlers' must not be allowed to destroy our Nation!" he added. "The horrific decision stated that I would have to get the approval of Congress for these Tariffs. In other words, hundreds of politicians would sit around D.C. for weeks, and even months, trying to come to a conclusion as to what to charge other Countries that are treating us unfairly."

Photo by Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union

Leo released a statement about the president's accusations.

"I'm very grateful for President Trump transforming the Federal Courts, and it was a privilege being involved. ... There's more work to be done, for sure, but the Federal Judiciary is better than it's ever been in modern history, and that will be President Trump's most important legacy."

Among the judges Trump picked with the reported advice of Leo and the Federalist Society was Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The tariffs were quickly re-enacted for the time being after the Trump administration appealed and won an emergency motion at the appeals court in Washington, D.C.

