Trump makes major move toward extraterrestrial disclosure after Obama's slip of the tongue

In the latest development for UFO enthusiasts, President Donald Trump has made an enormous promise after a recent back-and-forth about comments from former President Barack Obama.

On Thursday, President Trump signaled his support for beginning the process of disclosure surrounding UFOs, aliens, and more.

'Begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life.'

"Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

RELATED: 'He made a big mistake': Trump accuses Obama of revealing classified information on aliens

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

This evening announcement came shortly after Trump fielded questions about some comments former President Obama made during a "speed round" interview in which he suggested that aliens are "real." Obama later walked those remarks back a bit on social media.

When asked by Fox News' Peter Doocy about Obama's comments, Trump suggested that Obama "gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that.”

"So aliens are real?" Doocy asked.

"I don’t know if they’re real or not," Trump responded. "I can tell you he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information."

"I may get him out of trouble by declassifying," Trump joked.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!