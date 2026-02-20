'He made a big mistake': Trump accuses Obama of revealing classified information on aliens

President Donald Trump said that former President Barack Obama revealed classified information when he made comments that appeared to confirm the existence of extraterrestrial aliens.

Obama made the comments during an interview with Bryan Tyler Cohen, and they quickly went viral on social media, though both he and Trump had previously spoken about the possibility of aliens.

'He’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information.'

On Thursday, Trump was questioned by Peter Doocy of Fox News, when he appeared to confirm that Obama had spilled classified information.

"Barack Obama said that aliens are real. Have you seen any evidence of non-human visitors to Earth?" Doocy asked the president while they were both on Air Force One.

"Well, he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that,” Trump replied.

"So aliens are real?" Doocy asked.

"I don’t know if they’re real or not," Trump responded. "I can tell you he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information."

He went on to say that he never talks about classified information about aliens and doesn't have an opinion about the topic.

"I may get him out of trouble by declassifying," he joked.

Obama referred to the famous Area 51 facility in Roswell, New Mexico, in his interview.

"They’re real, but I haven’t seen them," said Obama about aliens.

"There’s no underground facility, unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States."

Obama walked his comments back after they went viral.

"I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify. Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there," he added.

