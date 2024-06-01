Trump campaign says Americans have donated $52.8 million over backlash to guilty verdict

The Trump campaign announced that it had garnered an incredible sum of donations since the guilty verdict on Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on Thursday of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush payment allegedly made to adult film worker Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

'More and more Americans are seeing through the Biden election interference.'

The campaign said Friday that it had raised nearly $53 million in one day.

"In the 24 hours since Crooked Joe Biden and his New York henchmen got their sham trial verdict, the Trump Campaign has raised $52.8 million through the online digital fundraising platform," the statement read in part.



"With more than one third of these donors being new to the campaign, it is clear that more and more Americans are seeing through the Biden election interference and joining President Trump in the movement to save our nation," the statement continued.

The feat was achieved despite the main donation platform, WinRed, crashing for about an hour after the verdict was announced.

"The Democrats have NO IDEA what they’ve just started," responded Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

By comparison, in 2022, after it was leaked that the Supreme Court would be reversing the Roe v. Wade decision to overturn federal abortion protections, Democratic-only donation platform ActBlue reported raising only $12 million. In the week afterward, it reported raising $80 million.

'Americans from every corner of the country have had enough.'

The former president made a concerted effort to funnel his supporters' anger into donations to his campaign.

"It’s okay. I’m fighting for our country. I’m fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to move or hurt an opponent, a political opponent," said Trump soon after the verdict was read.

He posted images on social media calling himself a "political prisoner" and linking to WinRed.

Trump campaign advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles released a statement about the massive donation achievement.

"Biden and his Democrat allies have turned our legal system into a political tool, and Americans from every corner of the country have had enough," the statement read. "This momentum is just getting started and together, as President Trump stated perfectly, Americans will render the real verdict November 5th."

Trump will be sentenced for the felony charges in July. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison, but the judge has signaled a reticence to imprison the former president over the technical crimes.

