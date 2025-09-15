Trump renews threat of hitting Soros with RICO investigation

In the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk and the public demonstrations about it, President Donald Trump indicated he would look into those financing the "professional agitators" who have taken over the streets in recent years.

In a Friday appearance on "Fox & Friends," Trump renewed his promise to investigate Democrat mega-donor George Soros.

"We're going to look into Soros," the president told the Fox hosts. "I think it's a RICO case against him and other people."

RICO stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. This set of laws is known for helping to prosecute members of the mafia.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump added that the protests that we have seen in recent years are different because they seem to have "professional agitators."

"This is more than just a protest," he said. "This is real agitation."

Soros has become known for funding Democrat campaigns for offices like district attorney, leading many to link high-crime rates to Soros-backed districts. The Open Society Foundation, which was founded by George Soros and is currently run by his son Alex Soros, has also been scrutinized by Republicans in the past.

Trump suggested to NBC News in a phone interview that Soros should be imprisoned. "He's a bad guy," Trump said, according to the Independent.

In response, Soros' organization called these claims of funding professional agitators "outrageous and false." It went on to say that the organization does "not support or fund violent protests."

