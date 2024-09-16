Trump issues defiant statement after second assassination attempt: 'Nothing will slow me down'

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Sunday afternoon after a second assassination attempt was made against him in just two months.

"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!" said Trump in the statement.

"Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!" he added. "I will always love you for supporting me."

The Trump campaign had initially issued a brief statement confirming the shooting and saying Trump was uninjured.

The former president reportedly told Sean Hannity that he was putting on the fifth hole at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, when shots rang out and the Secret Service tackled Trump to protect him.

Early reports said that police recovered an AK-47 from the bushes outside the golf course as well as a GoPro recording device.

West Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said in a media briefing that law enforcement officers were able to catch a suspect based on a tip from a witness.

“We are able to catch a witness that came to us and said, ‘Hey, I saw the guy running out of the bushes. He jumped into a black Nissan, and I took a picture of the vehicle and the tag,’ which was great,” Bradshaw explained.

Online sleuths were able to track the apparent social media footprint of the alleged shooter, who was identified as Ryan Routh. The posts showed support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion as well as support for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign and President Joe Biden.

"Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again," the statement from Trump concluded. "May God bless you."

