Investments, strong border, lower crime, OH MY! Trump secures major wins for Texas ahead of the midterms

The midterms could sway political power in the United States, if the Democrats gain control of the Senate and/or the House. To keep that from happening, it is good to remember just how much President Donald Trump and the Republicans have accomplished for America and specifically for Texas since taking power in 2025.



Texas is key to keeping the Senate in Republican control, with Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) facing off against state Rep. James Talarico (D) for the coveted seat currently held by longtime Sen. John Cornyn (R). Paxton defeated Cornyn in a primary runoff in May.

As the midterms draw near, it is important to remember all the wins that Republicans have secured for the American people.

Trump has delivered for Americans, including those in Texas, on the economy, jobs, agriculture, public safety, and fraud.

Americans have saved a total of $82 billion since the Working Families Tax Cuts bill was passed. This piece of legislation cut taxes for working families; eliminated taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security; and established Trump Accounts for children under 18. Due to these cost-saving measures, both weekly wages and household income are up from when Trump started his second term.

The economy received an additional boost thanks to $11.2 trillion in direct U.S. and foreign investments, some of which was used to create new jobs in Texas. Some of the top-name brands building new opportunities in the state include SpaceX, with a $16.8 billion Terafab facility that will create 3,000 new jobs; Meta’s new $10 billion data center that will create 4,300 jobs; and a $3.6 billion expansion of Toyota’s San Antonio plant that will add 2,000 jobs.

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L-R: Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images; John Anderson/The Austin Chronicle/Getty Images; Mandel NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

In addition to new business, Trump increased natural gas shipments and lowered energy costs through a loan to AEP Texas. He also signed an executive order to pause climate change restrictions while expanding fossil fuel production to give the people ample energy for homes, businesses, and technological endeavors like AI.



Trump specifically set out to help farmers with the Farmer Bridge Assistance program that doled out $12 billion in one-time relief payments while they waited for the tax cuts that came with the Working Families Tax Cuts bill. The bill also included a permanent 20% small business tax deduction and expanded export opportunities to send more American crops to foreign nations.

Public safety was also a huge boon for the Trump administration. After the first full year of his second term, all major crime metrics — including violent crimes such as murder, rape, and aggravated assault — dropped by 10% or more in Texas. Many of those metrics have fallen again in 2026.

This is in addition to 16 straight months with no border releases and 2.2 million self-deportations as of February. In 2025, America had net negative migration for the first time in 50 years.

Lastly, the Trump administration aggressively pursued fraudsters throughout Texas and elsewhere with an entire list of arrests, charges, and convictions ranging from Medicare fraud to Ponzi schemes and COVID-19 relief fraud.

Poll Watch/Blaze Media

The Texas race is close, with pollsters leaning toward Democrat James Talarico as the favorite over Republican Ken Paxton. For the latest Texas Senate seat updates — and to follow other important midterm races across the nation — check out Poll Watch, available to Blaze News, BlazeTV+, and Blaze Unlimited subscribers.



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