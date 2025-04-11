Trump threatens Mexico with tariff, sanction for violating water treaty and 'hurting' American farmers

President Donald Trump threatened Mexico on Thursday with tariffs and sanctions if it continues "stealing" water from Texas.

Trump's comments referred to a 1944 water treaty for the "Utilization of Waters of the Colorado and Tijuana Rivers and of the Rio Grande," which requires Mexico to send 1.75 million acre-feet of water from the Rio Grande every five years. The U.S. is required to send Mexico 1.5 million acre-feet of water every year from the Colorado River.

'We will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty, and GIVES TEXAS THE WATER THEY ARE OWED!'

The New York Times, based on International Boundary and Water Commission data, stated that from October 2020 to October 2024, Mexico provided only roughly 400,000 acre-feet of water, falling substantially short of its treaty obligations.

Last month, Trump threatened to cut off water to Tijuana over Mexico's failure to keep up its end of the deal, which the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs explained has been "decimating American agriculture — particularly farmers in the Rio Grande valley."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called Trump's action "excellent."

"This option is absolutely what the Trump administration needs to pressure Mexico to fulfill its obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty," he wrote in a post on social media. "Texas farmers are in crisis because of Mexico's noncompliance. I will work with the Trump administration to pressure Mexico into complying and to get water to Texas farmers."

On Thursday, Trump warned Mexico yet again, this time threatening to impose additional tariffs and "maybe even SANCTIONS."

"Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation. This is very unfair, and it is hurting South Texas Farmers very badly," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

He said that Texas' only sugar mill was forced to close because Mexico has been "stealing the water" from farmers.

Trump credited Cruz for leading the effort to hold Mexico accountable and ensure that farmers are provided with the water they are "owed," noting that former President Joe Biden "refused to lift a finger."

"THAT ENDS NOW! I will make sure Mexico doesn't violate our Treaties, and doesn't hurt our Texas Farmers," Trump continued. "My Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, is standing up for Texas Farmers, and we will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty, and GIVES TEXAS THE WATER THEY ARE OWED!"

Rollins thanked the president for his commitment to help farmers.

"Texans know a thing or two about facing down Mexico — especially when Mexico breaks its promises and takes what's ours," Rollins stated. "With your leadership, we're going to get that water we're due — for Texas, and for America."