Trump to dust off Title 42 to further crack down on illegal border crossings: Report

The Trump administration is reportedly gearing up to reinstate use of Title 42, according to a Sunday report from CBS News.



During his first term, President Donald Trump created the public health policy based on Title 42, which allowed the federal government to expeditiously remove millions of illegal immigrants from the U.S. during the COVID era.

'The greater the punishment, the larger the deterrent.'

President Joe Biden kept the order when he took office but later ended it in May 2023.

According to internal government documents obtained by CBS News, the Trump administration's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is preparing to issue a directive that would label illegal aliens public health risks, citing the potential spread of communicable diseases such as tuberculosis.

Multiple sources told CNN that discussions regarding the new order also referred to measles.

Stephen Miller, now Trump's White House deputy chief of staff, told the New York Times in 2023 that Trump planned to bring back the use of Title 42.

Miller cited "severe strains of the flu, tuberculosis, scabies, other respiratory illnesses like RSV and so on, or just a general issue of mass migration being a public health threat and conveying a variety of communicable diseases."

It is unclear when the Trump administration plans to re-enact the order.

Trump's potential revival of the use of Title 42 would be just the latest in a long list of border crackdown measures to stop the influx of illegal immigration.

Last week, Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks credited Trump's policies for a 94% drop in illegal border crossing compared to the same period the previous year.

"The greater the punishment, the larger the deterrent," Banks told CBS News. "I can tell you this: Anyone that has crossed the border between the ports of entry since this administration has taken office has not been released."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from the Independent.