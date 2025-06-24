Trump trolls 'crooked' Democrats calling for yet another impeachment: 'MAKE MY DAY!'

President Donald Trump can't help but make fun of the latest impeachment efforts launched by Democratic lawmakers.

Democrats are once again in disarray amid Trump's ongoing involvement in the Middle East, with several lawmakers, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rep. Al Green of Texas, calling for impeachment. In true Trump fashion, the president poked fun at Democrats for their latest meltdown.

'Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the "dumbest' people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment.'

"The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers," Ocasio-Cortez said in a Saturday post on X. "He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

"I believe that the president of the United States has committed an impeachable act," Green said in a floor speech Tuesday. "Later today, I bring articles of impeachment to the floor, and I will call for a vote."

Trump's attack against Iran prompted outrage from other high-profile Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

"President Trump misled the country about his intentions, failed to seek congressional authorization for the use of military force and risks American entanglement in a potentially disastrous war in the Middle East," Jeffries said in a statement Saturday.

"The law requires the Trump administration to consult with Congress," Schumer said in an X post Monday. "The Constitution demands it. And the American people—especially the families of those in harm’s way—deserve nothing less."

Notably, all congressional leadership was briefed on the Iran strikes that took place over the weekend, despite claims from Democrats that they were left in the dark.

Trump took to Truth Social to troll Democrats, taunting them for bringing forth another impeachment effort.

"Stupid AOC, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the 'dumbest' people in Congress, is now calling for my Impeachment, despite the fact that the Crooked and Corrupt Democrats have already done that twice before," Trump wrote on Tuesday. "The reason for her 'rantings' is all of the Victories that the U.S.A. has had under the Trump Administration. The Democrats aren’t used to WINNING, and she can’t stand the concept of our Country being successful again."

"Instead of her constant complaining, Alexandria should go back home to Queens, where I was also brought up, and straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets, in the District she 'represents,' and which she never goes to anymore," Trump added. "She better start worrying about her own Primary, before she thinks about beating our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, whose career is definitely on very thin ice!

"She and her Democrat friends have just hit the Lowest Poll Numbers in Congressional History, so go ahead and try Impeaching me, again, MAKE MY DAY!" he concluded.

