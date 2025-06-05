Trump vows to EXPOSE shadow government with probe of alleged Biden autopen power-grab

American voters feared that a bureaucrat shadow government had seized control of the White House during Biden's administration.

Such concerns were initially sparked by former President Joe Biden's very public mental decline that even seemingly prompted the Democratic Party to push him out of the running for a second term. Concerns grew that Biden's unelected aides were potentially controlling the White House after reports of autopen abuses surfaced.

'Politically, this should end the Democratic Party as a major political entity in the United States.'

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that his administration opened an investigation into Biden's aides to determine who was in charge of the nation the last four years.

RELATED: Who was president these last four years? We deserve an answer

Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A White House memorandum read, "In recent months, it has become increasingly apparent that former President Biden's aides abused the power of Presidential signatures through the use of an autopen to conceal Biden's cognitive decline and assert Article II authority."

"This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history," the memo continued. "The American public was purposefully shielded from discovering who wielded the executive power, all while Biden's signature was deployed across thousands of documents to effect radical policy shifts."

Trump argued that despite Biden's "serious cognitive decline," the administration "issued over 1,200 Presidential documents, appointed 235 judges to the Federal bench, and issued more pardons and commutations than any administration in United States history." Just one month before leaving office, the Biden administration commuted the sentences of 37 criminals facing death row, he noted.

Trump questioned whether Biden was aware of any of those actions taken by his administration. He directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate "whether certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden's mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President."

RELATED: DOGE subcommittee reveals how Biden autopen may have funneled money to leftist NGOs

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Oversight Project previously launched its own investigation into the Biden administration's use of autopen and the former president's mental decline.

Mike Howell, the president of the Oversight Project, told Blaze News, "Actions taken on behalf of an incapacitated Biden should have no legal effect. Those who abused the situation have potentially committed a series of crimes, mostly related to impersonation, fraud, and civil rights abuses. Those who were aware of this happening also have legal liability.

"Politically, this should end the Democratic Party as a major political entity in the United States. The entire apparatus was in on this. There should be no coming back from it," Howell added.

Biden responded to Trump's investigation announcement, claiming he was aware of all the actions taken under his presidency.

"Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false," Biden said.

He accused Trump of attempting to distract the public from the controversy surrounding his "big, beautiful bill."

"This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations," Biden stated.

Mike Howell is a contributor to Blaze News.