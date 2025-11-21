Trump warns Mamdani ahead of high-stakes Oval Office meeting: 'He has to be careful'

President Donald Trump has offered a preview of his highly anticipated meeting with New York City's newly elected socialist mayor.

Trump's meeting with Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (D) in the Oval Office Friday afternoon is proving to be one of the most highly anticipated sit-downs of his second term. Trump described Mamdani, a staunch progressive and outspoken critic of the president, as "a little bit different" but remained optimistic about the meeting.

'I give him a lot of credit.'

"He's got a different philosophy," Trump told Brian Kilmeade Friday. "He's a little bit different."

One of the focal points of Mamdani's campaign was affordability, an issue that has also been a pillar of Trump's administration. Although their respective solutions to address affordability are at odds, Trump maintained that the two New Yorkers are ultimately "looking for the same thing."

"I give him a lot of credit for the run. He did a successful run, and we all know that runs are not easy," Trump said. "But I think we'll get along fine. Look, we're looking for the same thing. We want to make New York strong."

Since his decisive victory in early November, Mamdani has continued to rail against Trump and his administration. During his victory speech, Mamdani infamously told Trump to "turn the volume up." In response, Trump issued Mamdani a warning but commended his campaign nonetheless.

"Well, I was hitting him a little hard too, in all fairness," Trump said. "It's hard to be totally friendly to the opponent, you know. ... He had some interesting opponents. But he ran a good race. I don't know exactly what he means by 'turn the volume up' because 'turn the volume up,' he has to be careful when he says that to me."

"I think it's going to be quite civil. You'll find out."

