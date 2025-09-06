Is Trump meddling with Mamdani's candidacy?

New York City's Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has soared to stardom within his party, championing socialist policies and promising affordability. Now, President Donald Trump may be attempting to tip the scales.

Trump has reportedly tried to trim down the playing field to weaken Mamdani's chances of winning the general election. Although Mamdani has enjoyed a comfortable lead over the star-studded cast of candidates, consolidating the race would toughen the chances for the 33-year-old socialist.

'Are we a party that rallies behind our nominee or not?'

Mamdani's main challengers include current NYC Mayor Eric Adams and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, both of whom boast lengthy political careers. Despite this, Adams has trailed significantly behind both Cuomo and Mamdani, sometimes polling in single digits.

Notably, polls show that Cuomo's odds improve against Mamdani if Adams is taken out of the equation.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In light of this disparity, some reports claimed the White House was weighing offering Adams a position in the administration if he stepped out of the race. One such position included nominating Adams to be ambassador to Saudi Arabia, according to the New York Post.

Despite the cushy offer, Adams doubled down on staying in the race and running as an independent.

"Andrew Cuomo is a snake and a liar, I am in this race, and I am the only one that can beat Mamdani," Adams said Friday.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Even with the probability of Adams as a spoiler, high-ranking Democrats have refrained from making any formal endorsements in the race. As of this writing, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have all withheld from endorsing the Democratic nominee.

“We have a Democratic nominee,” Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York told reporters. “Are we a party that rallies behind our nominee or not?”

