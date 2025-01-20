Official White House website gets a MAGA renovation: 'AMERICA IS BACK'

The second inauguration of President Donald Trump included a renovation of the White House website to demonstrate all of the attitude and tone of the Make America Great Again movement.

The landing page on the website featured an image of Trump and a quote attributed to him as well as the words "AMERICA IS BACK."

'Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.'

Several priorities of the new administration are listed, including a stronger border, more development of energy resources, working against radical gender policies, and strengthening the U.S. economy.

"Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve," read the quote.

The website also loads up a 35-second video showing patriotic images with images of Trump.

The newly improved website got a lot of praise from supporters online.

"The last 4 years have been horrible. Hopefully we can get things back on track," read one response.

"It's good to be back. After 4 years without a president, it's nice having leadership in the White House again," read another reply.

"We will get a strong, safe, and prosperous America with God's help. All things are possible with Him," said another supporter.

Trump was sworn in to office on Monday at the Capitol rotunda because of the inclement weather in Washington, D.C. The presidential parade will take place inside the Capital One Arena.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!