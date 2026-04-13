Judge tosses Trump lawsuit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein card — but president says it's not over

President Donald Trump said he will refile his "powerful case" against the Wall Street Journal over a report related to Jeffrey Epstein after a judge tossed out the first filing Monday.

The report claimed that the president sent a "bawdy" greeting card to Epstein in 2003 for his 50th birthday and published an image of what it said was the handwritten message in July 2024.

'Our powerful case against The Wall Street Journal, and other defendants, was asked to be re-filed by the Judge.'

Trump has vehemently denied that he wrote the greeting and sued the Journal for $10 billion over the story.

Federal Judge Darrin Gayles dismissed the lawsuit because the president had "not plausibly alleged that the Defendants published the Article with actual malice." However, he allowed for Trump to refile the case and gave a deadline for the end of the month.

Gayles noted that the Journal had contacted Trump, officials from the Justice Dept., and the FBI for comment prior to publishing and had included a statement from the president.

The president said he would refile in a statement on Truth Social.

"Our powerful case against The Wall Street Journal, and other defendants, was asked to be re-filed by the Judge," he wrote. "It is not a termination, it is a suggested re-filing, and we will be, as per the Order, re-filing an updated lawsuit on or before April 27th."

A spokesperson for the Journal's publisher, Dow Jones & Co., said in a statement that the publisher was "pleased" with the decision to dismiss.

"We stand behind the reliability, rigor, and accuracy of the Wall Street Journal's reporting," the spokesperson said.

RELATED: Trump denies report of letter and drawing sent to Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday, threatens to sue Wall Street Journal

A spokesperson for the president's legal team also released a statement.

"President Trump will follow Judge Gayles' ruling and guidance to refile this powerhouse lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and all of the other Defendants," the spokesman said.

"The President will continue to hold accountable those who traffic in Fake News to mislead the American people," the spokesman added.

If Trump indeed sent the card, it would have been before Epstein was officially investigated on charges of sexual assault against minors in 2006 and his 2008 conviction.

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