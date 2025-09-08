‘Hatchet job’: Leavitt sets record straight on Trump’s alleged Epstein birthday letter

Oversight Committee Democrats believe they have obtained a smoking gun: a “birthday book” letter allegedly from President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. Yet the White House is vigorously denying the claims, calling it a “fake news” smear.

‘It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story.’

“This note, Donald Trump has said, does not exist,” ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) stated. “Well, once again, he is lying to the American public."

Garcia and Oversight Democrats shared an image of the note they claim Trump wrote to his “friend” Epstein. The note, which appeared to feature an outline of a woman’s body, was written as an imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein.

“We have certain things in common, Jeffrey,” it read.

“A pal is a wonderful thing,” it continued. “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

While the letter was typed, it appeared to be signed by Trump.

Blaze News has reached out to the White House for comment.

“Trump talks about a ‘wonderful secret’ the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!” Oversight Democrats wrote.

Garcia noted that they received additional documents from Epstein’s estate and planned to release more information shortly. He accused Trump and his administration of being involved in a “cover-up.”

The Wall Street Journal originally shared the text from the alleged letter in July.

Immediately following the report’s release, Vice President JD Vance called the claims “complete and utter bulls**t,” adding that the WSJ “should be ashamed for publishing it.”

“Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?” Vance stated.

“Doesn’t it violate some rule of journalistic ethics to publish a letter like this without showing it to the victim of this hit piece?” he questioned. “Will the people who have bought into every hoax against President Trump show an ounce of skepticism before buying into this bizarre story?”

Trump has denied that he created the letter or the drawing.

“This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” Trump told the news outlet.

“These are not my words, not the way I talk,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Also, I don’t draw pictures.”

When reached for comment, the White House referred Blaze News to press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s remarks on social media.

“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false,” Leavitt wrote. “As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

She further claimed that the reporter who “wrote this hatchet job” reached out to the White House for comment “at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond.”

“This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!” Leavitt added.

