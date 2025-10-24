© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
‘Gayborhood’ church challenges Abbott: Rainbow steps replace banned LGBTQ crosswalks
October 24, 2025
Oak Lawn United Methodist vows to stand with the gay community after Texas threatened to strip funding from cities that keep ideological displays.
The Oak Lawn United Methodist Church sits in a neighborhood deemed the “gayborhood” in Dallas, Texas — and after Governor Greg Abbott’s recent order demanding that Texas cities remove political symbols from the roadway, the church decided to take a stand.
The church now features a freshly painted rainbow cascading down the church’s front steps, a public display of support for the large LGBTQ community.
“We see this as a bold statement,” senior pastor Rachel Griffin-Allison said.
The governor declared in a press release earlier this month that the Texas Department of Transportation would be removing all symbols, flags, or other markings that promote social, political, or ideological messages — emphasizing that taxpayer dollars should never be used to promote them.
The governor went on to say that any city that refuses to comply with the federal road standards will face consequences, including the withholding or denial of state and federal road funding.
“That word, ‘gayborhood,’” “Pat Gray Unleashed” executive producer Keith Malinak comments, “if someone on the right had coined that, it would have been a slur.”
“The word ‘queer’ used to be a problem, and now it’s totally accepted,” Pat Gray says.
“I’m glad they’re welcoming and inclusive; that’s terrific,” he adds.
