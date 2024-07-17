Tucker Carlson warns a 'spiritual battle' is under way in America — then he reveals its No. 1 target: 'Very obvious now'

Tucker Carlson believes the attempted assassination of Donald Trump is evidence of an ongoing "spiritual battle" in the United States.

Speaking at a Heritage Foundation event at the Republican National Convention, Carlson shared his view that "deeper" forces, like evil, are behind attacks like the one that occurred at Trump's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

'It's the religion of Jesus that makes them angry, and that suggests that maybe there is something a little deeper going on here.'

"I think what happened on Saturday — the assassination attempt against President Trump — reminded a lot of people of this or awakened a lot of people to this," Carlson said on Monday.

"There is a spiritual battle under way," he added. "There is no logical way to understand what we're seeing now in temporal terms. You just can't. These are not political divides. There are forces — and they're very obvious now; they've decided, for whatever reason, to take off the mask — whose only goal is chaos, violence, destruction."

According to Carlson, the forces that he identified are "dedicated to the destruction of people," and he believes they have a common enemy: Christians.

"Now, it took me about 10 years to figure this out. I'm not a super genius, but what group do they dislike most? What group are they absolutely terrified of and hoping to eliminate? Well, it's Christians. That's who it is: It's Christians," he said.

"The group that makes them angriest — triggers them most, I guess we would say now — is Christians," Carlson added, citing "Christian nationalism," "people who pray outside abortion clinics," and "people who celebrate Easter, not Trans Visibility Day."



Carlson pointed to previous revolutions throughout history — the French Revolution, the Russian Revolution, the Spanish Revolution, among others — as evidence to prove his point.

"It's the religion of Jesus that makes them angry, and that suggests that maybe there is something a little deeper going on here," he said.

"It's not just that they're in the way. Christians are hardly in the way. They're the most peaceable people there are," Carlson continued. "They worship a God who tells them not to hurt other people, to turn the other cheek, to pray for their persecutor. So it's not like they're disruptive. They're the opposite of disruptive, and yet they're the enemy."

This is not the first time that Carlson has warned about an ongoing spiritual battle.

Earlier this year, Carlson argued the political conflicts happening in the U.S., which seem to be increasing in their existential nature, evidence a battle that is "not flesh and blood at all."

That language mirrors what the apostle Paul wrote in one of his letters nearly 2,000 years ago.

"For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms," Paul wrote in Ephesians.