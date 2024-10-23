Twisted Texas love triangle: Couple allegedly plot ambush, kidnapping, murder of wife's alleged former lover — over dishonor

A Texas husband and wife allegedly attempted an ambush, kidnapping, and murder of the wife's alleged former lover over the weekend.

The victim — who did not want to be named due to fears for his life — allegedly had been having an affair with 35-year-old Hana Ahmad Alolaimi. Both the victim and Alolaimi reportedly were married to other people.

The victim said the angry husband told him he had to die because he had dishonored his wife.

Citing court records, KRIV-TV reported that the two would meet at a Chick-fil-A in West Houston and then would drive behind a nearby Target to be alone.

While court documents say the victim broke off the adulterous relationship three months ago after his wife found out, the victim and Alolaimi allegedly met Saturday in the parking lot at the same Chick-fil-A from their past meetings.

According to court documents, Alolaimi parked her vehicle and gestured to the victim to enter her vehicle.

When Alolaimi started to drive away, the victim — a 36-year-old DoorDash delivery driver — reportedly told her that he had to make a delivery and could not leave. She allegedly continued to drive from the Chick-fil-A.

The victim was unaware that 48-year-old Omar Mahmoud Bishtawi — the husband of Alolaimi — reportedly was hiding in the back seat of the vehicle.

"Your husband jumped out from under a curtain that was in the back seat of the vehicle, put the complaining witness in a chokehold, then pressed a firearm against the complaining witness' head," the prosecutor told Alolaimi at her hearing, according to KHOU.

"With his left hand, he grabs me like this and says: 'You made fun of her,'" the victim told KHOU.

"I pulled the door handle, and thank God it opened in a matter of seconds," the victim said.

The prosecutor added, "The complaining witness tried to get away, and your husband shot the complaining witness two times."

The victim managed to get away, call for help, and then he was rushed to a hospital.

Court documents note that the victim was shot in the thigh and right foot, and he could have died from the shooting if he had not been taken to the hospital in time.

The victim told KHOU he still can't feel anything below one knee.

The suspects reportedly drove away but later surrendered to the Houston police who said Alolaimi and Bishtawi provided investigators with conflicting statements about the nearly fatal incident.

Bishtawi and Alolaimi are both charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Bishtawi's bond was set at $200,000 while Alolaimi's was set at $150,000.

Bishtawi and Alolaimi have three children ages 13, 10, and 7, according to court documents.

