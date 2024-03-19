Two elderly sisters were attacked and sexually assaulted in Dearborn home invasion: Report

An individual who has been accused of home invasion and sexually assaulting two elderly women in Dearborn, Michigan, has been arrested and taken into custody, according to WJBK.

The suspect is a 52-year-old male who was reportedly tracked down by the authorities at a motel in Melvindale. He was arrested after police collected evidence and spoke to witnesses about the horrific situation. The two victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The incident took place in the Southfield area on Sunday afternoon, according to WXYZ. Officers arrived on the scene after receiving a call about the situation. The two victims are reportedly sisters — one is in her 80s and the other is in her 70s.

Neighbors in the area said one of the elderly women ran out of the home without clothing, which likely saved both of their lives.

"Upon arrival, officers discovered two elderly female residents who had been severely abused and sexually assaulted by an unknown adult male who illegally entered their home," the police said in a statement.

"Dearborn Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel rendered medical aid to the victims immediately at the scene and prepared them for transport to an area hospital."

The suspect's identity has not yet been made available, pending official charges from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The investigation is still ongoing, but the authorities believe the man acted alone and targeted the women at random.

"The crime committed in our community over the weekend is shocking and horrifying," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

"I applaud and thank the community members who assisted our officers in swiftly bringing the perpetrator to justice and protected our residents from any further threat.

"As our investigation continues, our thoughts remain with the victims of this incident, their families, and their neighbors as they heal and recover from this trauma."

Reports said the police in Dearborn are deploying additional patrols in the area to provide peace of mind to those in the community.

It does not appear that the two elderly women knew the suspect in the case, and it is uncertain what the specific charges are that the man is facing.

The authorities said that anyone with information about the case should call the Dearborn police at (313) 943-2240.

