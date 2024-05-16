Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images/ESPN/UFC/Instagram (screenshots)
UFC fighter Michel Pereira is rescuing dozens of dogs that were left behind during Brazil's massive floods
May 16, 2024
Pereira began his rescues immediately following his victory at UFC 301.
UFC middleweight fighter Michel Pereira has been captured on video rescuing dozens of dogs from forgotten areas as Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, suffers from catastrophic flooding.
More than 25 inches of rain have hit the Brazilian region in just a couple of weeks, which is reportedly more rainfall than London, England, sees on average in an entire year.
Lake Guaiba flooded the state capital of Porto Alegre and has caused water levels to rise to over 17 feet, with flooding expected to last for several more weeks, according to a report from Reuters.
After a remarkable 54-second victory on May 4, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, Pereira quickly got to work and started rescuing stranded and abandoned dogs from the flood zone. The 185-pound fighter has been recorded combing rooftops and vacant homes in search of dogs.
With the help of a team, Pereira has been traveling by boat or jet ski, often at night, looking for the helpless animals.
In a heartbreaking video posted to X, Pereira spoke about some of the challenges he has faced during his rescues.
"These are sad scenes. These are strong scenes. But these are scenes that you and I need to see to understand how much Rio Grande do Sul needs us at this moment," the post read.
"We are several days into this fight that seems to have no end. The water stinks. The water hurts because it's cold. Water makes everything difficult. But today alone, 26 dogs and three guinea pigs were rescued. We are here for you. Let's get out of this. Keep donating, keep supporting," it added.
'We work until 7 p.m., and then the factions keep shooting at night.'
Please be advised that the first 10 seconds of the below video include images of deceased animals.
The fighter explained that in one day he rescued almost two dozen dogs.
"Hello guys, we are finishing another day. Thank God we rescued 23 dogs there today, and it's very cold. It's very difficult because it's very cold, the water is cold as hell. But thank God we rescued 23 dogs there."
"It's like the guy said, we are, every day, being the last team to get out of the water. We are committed to rescuing these dogs, and thank God every day that people are rescuing a very good amount of dogs," he continued. "So tomorrow, again in the morning we'll be here to go to this new battle."
S\u00e3o cenas tristes. S\u00e3o cenas fortes. Mas s\u00e3o cenas que eu e voc\u00ea precisamos ver pra entendermos o quanto o Rio Grande do Sul precisa de n\u00f3s nesse momento \ud83d\ude4f\n\nEstamos a v\u00e1rios dias nessa luta que parece que n\u00e3o tem fim. A \u00e1gue fede. A \u00e1gua machuca por estar gelada. A \u00e1gua— (@)
Pereira explained that his team starts very early in the day because of gang activity at night.
"Every day we hear gunshots because there is a faction, so it gets very dangerous at night."
"We work until 7 p.m., and then the factions keep shooting at night," he described.
Earlier that day, the fighter said that he was dedicated to the expeditions, which he described as his "purpose."
"Wednesday … another day of battle here. Today more than 15 animals were saved from this immensity of water. The scenes I'm seeing are heartbreaking for even the most brutish person like me, but I remain firm in my purpose of helping those who need it most. We are one people. We are Brazilians," he wrote in Portuguese and English.
Quarta-feira\u2026 mais um dia de batalha por aqui. Hoje foram mais de 15 animais salvos dessa imensid\u00e3o de \u00e1gua. \n\nAs cenas que t\u00f4 vendo \u00e9 de cortar o cora\u00e7\u00e3o at\u00e9 do mais bruto como eu, mas sigo firme no meu prop\u00f3sito de ajudar aqueles que mais precisam. \n\nSomos um povo s\u00f3. Somos— (@)
State officials have reportedly estimated that approximately 250,000 homes are assumed to be without power, with around 135,000 people without access to water. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced the country would distribute nearly $1,000 to 240,000 families who have lost their houses or furniture.
