UFC fighter Michel Pereira is rescuing dozens of dogs that were left behind during Brazil's massive floods

UFC middleweight fighter Michel Pereira has been captured on video rescuing dozens of dogs from forgotten areas as Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, suffers from catastrophic flooding.

More than 25 inches of rain have hit the Brazilian region in just a couple of weeks, which is reportedly more rainfall than London, England, sees on average in an entire year.

Lake Guaiba flooded the state capital of Porto Alegre and has caused water levels to rise to over 17 feet, with flooding expected to last for several more weeks, according to a report from Reuters.

After a remarkable 54-second victory on May 4, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro, Pereira quickly got to work and started rescuing stranded and abandoned dogs from the flood zone. The 185-pound fighter has been recorded combing rooftops and vacant homes in search of dogs.

With the help of a team, Pereira has been traveling by boat or jet ski, often at night, looking for the helpless animals.

In a heartbreaking video posted to X, Pereira spoke about some of the challenges he has faced during his rescues.

"These are sad scenes. These are strong scenes. But these are scenes that you and I need to see to understand how much Rio Grande do Sul needs us at this moment," the post read.

"We are several days into this fight that seems to have no end. The water stinks. The water hurts because it's cold. Water makes everything difficult. But today alone, 26 dogs and three guinea pigs were rescued. We are here for you. Let's get out of this. Keep donating, keep supporting," it added.



'We work until 7 p.m., and then the factions keep shooting at night.'

Please be advised that the first 10 seconds of the below video include images of deceased animals.

The fighter explained that in one day he rescued almost two dozen dogs.

"Hello guys, we are finishing another day. Thank God we rescued 23 dogs there today, and it's very cold. It's very difficult because it's very cold, the water is cold as hell. But thank God we rescued 23 dogs there."



"It's like the guy said, we are, every day, being the last team to get out of the water. We are committed to rescuing these dogs, and thank God every day that people are rescuing a very good amount of dogs," he continued. "So tomorrow, again in the morning we'll be here to go to this new battle."

Pereira explained that his team starts very early in the day because of gang activity at night.

"Every day we hear gunshots because there is a faction, so it gets very dangerous at night."

"We work until 7 p.m., and then the factions keep shooting at night," he described.



Earlier that day, the fighter said that he was dedicated to the expeditions, which he described as his "purpose."

"Wednesday … another day of battle here. Today more than 15 animals were saved from this immensity of water. The scenes I'm seeing are heartbreaking for even the most brutish person like me, but I remain firm in my purpose of helping those who need it most. We are one people. We are Brazilians," he wrote in Portuguese and English.

State officials have reportedly estimated that approximately 250,000 homes are assumed to be without power, with around 135,000 people without access to water. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced the country would distribute nearly $1,000 to 240,000 families who have lost their houses or furniture.

