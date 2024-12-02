New UK health proposal bans men from women's dressing rooms after nurses are accused of needing to be 're-educated' on gender

A group of nurses have drafted guidance for the National Health Service that would prevent men who believe they are women from entering women's dressing rooms.

The policy guidance was requested by the health secretary for the United Kingdom, Wes Streeting.

The nurses said they were forced to share a dressing room with a male staff member who allegedly identifies as a woman. When the nurses raised concerns to their human resources department, the women were told they needed to be "re-educated" on the topic, they alleged.

The group of women have since taken their employers to a tribunal over sexual discrimination and sexual harassment.

Calling the proposed changes "common sense," the nurses assert there should be no "hierarchy" in regard to equality laws, and therefore the rights of men who believe they are women should not be prioritized over actual women.

Bethany Hutchinson, one of the proposal's authors, said she hoped to "set a precedent for all public services and workplaces in the U.K."

"We believe that as frontline NHS nurses directly impacted by these issues, we are well-placed to help politicians understand what is happening and what must change urgently," Hutchison added, according to GB News.

Conservative Party member Claire Coutinho told the Telegraph that "women should not be patronized, belittled, or ignored" when raising concerns about not wanting to change with men.

"[This] shocking case shows what can happen when institutions prioritize their commitment to an ideology above safety. Their fight for fairness has my full support," Coutinho decried.

'We should simply not be forced to get undressed in front of a man.'

"Discrimination or harassment related to one characteristic may never be justified by the need to protect another characteristic," the document, delivered to the government in November, reportedly stated.

The nurses further wrote that legal requirements relating to sex and gender "must take priority" and the term "sex" must refer to "biological" sex.

While the nurses wrote sympathetically about treating transgender people with "respect and sensitivity," they declared that women's spaces are not "communal spaces" whose functions should include transgender people.

The document reinforced that the issue at hand is "protecting women's spaces."

"'Gender identity' is not a protected characteristic, and we should simply not be forced to get undressed in front of a man. We continue to be astonished at how our rights on this issue continue to be breached and discriminated against," the women continued.

"We are not transphobic," the women declared. The nurses added that their new policies would give "transexuals" a private space to change without impacting the rights of women.

