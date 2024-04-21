UN newsletter told pro-Palestine activists how to protest against Israel in the US on Tax Day

Fox News Digital reported that the United Nations Division for Palestinian Rights' NGO Action News — which reportedly gives updates about civil society organizations concerning "the Palestine issue" — pointed readers to the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights' list of "5 Ways to Take Action for Tax Day."

The report mentioned that the list included instructions about how some protesters who didn't "want [their] tax dollars to fund genocide" could "disrupt for a free Palestine."

The second item on the list pointed a user to a hyperlink for protesters who wanted to engage in a "coordinated multi-city economic blockade to free Palestine." However, it's unclear how creating disruptions in the U.S. would affect the situation in the Middle East.

The site laid out specifically how participants could be most effective with their "disruptions."

The site reads:

The proposal states that in each city, we will identify and blockade major choke pointsin the economy, focusing on points of production and circulation with the aim of causing the most economic impact, as did the port shutdowns in recent months in Oakland, California and Melbourne, Australia, as just a few examples.



There is a sense in the streets in this recent and unprecedented movement for Palestine that escalation has become necessary: there is a need to shift from symbolic actions to those that cause pain to the economy.



As Yemen is bombed to secure global trade, and billions of dollars are sent to the Zionist war machine, we must recognize that the global economy is complicit in genocide and together we will coordinate to disrupt and blockade economic logistical hubs and the flow of capital.



Anne Bayefsky — president of Human Rights Voices and director of the Touro University Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust — told Fox News Digital that "the U.N. has been caught red-handed aiding and abetting pro-Hamas anarchists in American cities and streets" by "distributing a newsletter, in multiple languages and to a worldwide network, that contains links to radical anti-American and anti-Israel agitators, their agendas and plans," per the report.

Blockades took place on April 15 in Washington's Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Chicago's O'Hare Airport, California's Golden Gate Bridge, and on the I-5 in Eugene, Oregon.

Reports also indicated that there were gatherings outside the New York Stock Exchange, Philadelphia's City Hall, San Antonio's Valero headquarters, and in a host of other cities.

