Unitarian church to merge all-ages 'TRANSformation' drag show with Easter service

A leftist church has decided to celebrate Easter by having scantily clad men masquerade as women and read to children.

Calgary Unitarians, a Unitarian Universalist sect in Calgary, Alberta, has announced it will be holding an all-ages event entitled "DRAG Me to Church: What does TRANSformation mean today?" on Easter Sunday.

"No matter what tradition you’re from, I guarantee you that you will have people in your community who identify on the 2SLGBTQIA+ spectrum — whether they are free to say it or not," Samaya Oakley, the leader of the group, told the Calgary Herald. "If we are truly people who believe in the goodness and the inherent love that exists in this world, then we would extend that to people on that spectrum."

The event does not appear to be a celebration of the animating Christian holy day but rather a protest of the province's proposed policies bolstering parental rights and protecting children from genital mutilation.

The event listing states that it will be a "thought-provoking service and sacred act of protest as we support our Trans Siblings during this current political climate."

Alberta's conservative government is poised to pass wide-sweeping policies and legislation that would bar children from undergoing sex-change medical procedures and taking puberty blockers; keep parents informed regarding their kids' efforts to transition at school; and keep women's sports free of transvestites.

These policies, denounced by LGBT activists and other radicals, are ostensibly part of a dual backlash against gender ideology and the erosion of parental rights in Canada. Similar policies have recently been introduced or discussed in other provinces such as Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.

These efforts in Canada come amidst the broader international collapse of gender ideologues' narrative.

Earlier this month, lawmakers in the French Senate released a landmark report claiming that the effort to victimize children with so-called "gender-affirming care" amounts to the "greatest ethical scandals in the history of medicine."

England's National Health Service effectively banned puberty blockers for minors on March 12, underscoring their dangers and the lack of evidence to support their use.

Also this month, leaked internal documents from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health revealed that member practitioners are privately concerned over the debilitating and potentially fatal side effects of sex-change procedures as well as over the inability of kids to consent to sex-change procedures. This is especially damning because WPATH literally wrote the go-to guidebook for transgenderism.

In February, a comprehensive Finnish study published in the esteemed quarterly journal BMJ Mental Health concluded that "medical gender reassignment does not have an impact on suicide risk," obliterating one of the key claims pushed by LGBT activists in favor of sex-change surgeries.

Against the backdrop of this "political climate," the Calgary Unitarians will be "exploring the concept of TRANSformation in today's society with DRAG Queen performances and story time, singing, dancing, and thought provoking speakers."

An advertisement for the "sacred" event on the group's website shows four men in highly sexualized attire.

While non-creedal, Oakley's Calgary Unitarians appear dogmatic in their adherence to the current tenets of progressive liberalism. Extra to sharing land acknowledgments on its website, the group has posted the brands of various left-wing, eco-socialist, and identitarian causes, including Black Lives Matter and the similarly discredited "Every Child Matters" movement, which was predicated upon the debunked claim that there were mass graves full of native children outside of former residential schools.

