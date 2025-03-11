Ukraine accepts ceasefire deal, Rubio says

Ukrainian officials have reached a ceasefire agreement with the U.S. for 30 days and will try to get Russia to accept the deal, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio made the announcement on Tuesday from Saudi Arabia, where he met with officials in order to hammer out the deal. Russia was not a part of those negotiations.

'The dying will stop, and the talks can begin about how to end this war permanently ...'

“I think today, Ukraine has taken a concrete step in that regard. We hope the Russians will reciprocate,” said Rubio. “Our hope is that the Russians will say yes, that they will also agree. So the shooting will stop. The killing will stop. The dying will stop, and the talks can begin about how to end this war permanently in a way that’s acceptable and enduring for both sides.”

The U.S. had temporarily suspended military aid as well as intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, but those will be restored after the deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had gone to the White House in expectation of signing a minerals deal with President Donald Trump late last month, but that meeting exploded into a shouting match and ended with the Ukrainian president leaving without an agreement.

He has since apologized and thanked the U.S. for its support, something that Vice President JD Vance had demanded.

This is a developing story, and additional information may be added.

